scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
BEML shares in focus today on MoUs with Siemens India & Dragflow Italy

Feedback

BEML shares in focus today on MoUs with Siemens India & Dragflow Italy

BEML shares rose to 2.02% to Rs 2,488.70 in the previous session.

BEML has announced its strategic expansion into the rail and dredging sectors through two significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). BEML has announced its strategic expansion into the rail and dredging sectors through two significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

BEML Ltd shares are in news today after the firm signed MoUs with Siemens and Dragflow to explore rail and dredging opportunities. BEML shares rose to 2.02% to Rs 2,488.70 in the previous session.

BEML has announced its strategic expansion into the rail and dredging sectors through two significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). The company signed a non-binding MoU with Siemens Limited, India, to jointly explore opportunities in the semi-high-speed and suburban passenger train segments, as well as metro and commuter rail markets.

In a parallel move, BEML inked an MoU with Dragflow S.R.L., Italy, to enhance indigenous dredging solutions. Both agreements aim to fortify BEML's market presence in these key sectors, aligning with its growth strategy amidst challenging financial results.

In the third quarter, BEML experienced a substantial decline in financial performance, with net profit nearly halving to Rs 24.4 crore from Rs 48.2 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Revenue for the quarter also fell by 16.3% to Rs 876 crore, down from Rs 1,047 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 13, 2025, 9:01 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
BEML Ltd
BEML Ltd