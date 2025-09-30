Shares of BEML are in are in focus today after board of the firm announced a 1:2 stock split, designating November 3 as the record date. The stock split will see one existing fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs 10 converted into two equity shares of Rs 5 each.

Shares of BEML closed 3.46% lower at Rs 4062.35 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 4208.10. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 16,917 crore.

Investors must hold shares as of the record date to be eligible, and because India follows the T+1 settlement cycle, shares must be bought at least one trading day before the record date.

"We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company passed the Resolution at the Board Meeting held on Monday 29thSeptember 2025, and fixed the ‘Record Date’ on Monday, 03rd November, 2025 for the purpose of Sub-division/ split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each fully paid up," said BEML.

Over the past twelve months, BEML shares have risen by 9.23% but declined 0.37% year-to-date.

The 1:2 stock split reflects a broader effort by BEML to align with government capital restructuring guidelines while fostering broader participation among small investors and supporting market liquidity. The corporate action does not alter the underlying value of individual investments, but increases the number of outstanding shares and reduces the face value per share. The announcement forms part of BEML’s ongoing capital-related initiatives, with eligibility and settlement rules clearly communicated to shareholders. The market will monitor post-split trading dynamics and analyst sentiment as the record date approaches.