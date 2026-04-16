'Watch India carefully': Robert Kiyosaki explains India’s influence after Trump–Modi call on Iran conflict

A recent phone call between former US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has drawn attention to India’s evolving geopolitical role, with author Robert Kiyosaki outlining why New Delhi is increasingly central to global diplomacy amid the ongoing Iran conflict.

In a social media post, Kiyosaki said the call lasted around 40 minutes and marked their third conversation this year, and the second since tensions escalated in the region. He added that the exchange ended on a warm note, quoting Trump as saying, “I just want you to know we all love you.”

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Read the viral post here

India’s strategic footprint in Iran and Israel

Kiyosaki highlighted India’s unique positioning through its economic presence in both Iran and Israel — two key players in the conflict.

In Iran, India operates the Shahid Beheshti terminal at Chabahar Port on the Gulf of Oman, backed by an investment exceeding $550 million and a 10-year operating agreement. The port is also part of India’s broader connectivity ambitions into Central Asia.

In Israel, the Adani Group acquired Haifa Port for $1.2 billion. The Mediterranean port is fully operational and seen as a key strategic asset in the region.

Diplomatic ties across rival blocs

According to Kiyosaki, India’s influence stems from its ability to maintain working relationships with nearly all parties involved in the conflict. These include the United States, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Russia, and China.

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He noted that in the initial 48 hours of the crisis, Modi engaged in a flurry of diplomatic outreach, speaking with multiple leaders across West Asia, followed by conversations with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and later with Trump.

Iran outreach and BRICS dimension

Kiyosaki also referenced Modi’s reported conversation with Pezeshkian, where India reaffirmed its ties with Iran. He noted that Tehran acknowledged India’s “balanced and constructive positions” and encouraged New Delhi to leverage its leadership role in BRICS.

India currently holds the BRICS chair, adding another layer to its diplomatic leverage at a time of global realignment.

A carefully calibrated stance

Despite its extensive engagement, India has maintained a measured public position. Kiyosaki observed that New Delhi has called for peace and dialogue, expressed concern over civilian casualties, but refrained from condemning either US actions or Iranian retaliation.

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This deliberate neutrality, he argued, allows India to remain a credible interlocutor for all sides.

“In diplomacy, the country that says nothing and keeps every door open is often the most valuable country in the room,” Kiyosaki wrote.

Timing and broader engagement

The timing of the Trump-Modi call also drew attention. According to Kiyosaki, it came just a day after the United States initiated a blockade of Iranian ports, signalling heightened geopolitical stakes.

He added that discussions between Washington and New Delhi remain ongoing, with potential cooperation in areas such as energy also on the table.

Kiyosaki concluded by underscoring India’s growing importance in the evolving geopolitical landscape: “Watch India carefully.”