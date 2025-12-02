Bharat Dynamics: BDL shares in focus on Rs 2462 crore order win from Indian Army

Shares of Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) are in focus on Tuesday after the state-run defence major secured significant fresh orders worth Rs 2,461.62 crore. The Hyderabad-based defence PSU informed the bourses on Sunday regarding the receipt of these domestic orders for the supply of anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) and surface-to-air missiles (SAMs).

In a regulatory filing, BDL said that the order awarding entity is the Indian Army. The company disclosed that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 2461.62 crore since the last disclosure on 13 November 2025.

Providing revenue visibility for the medium term, BDL stated that the "ATGMs to be executed in a span of 42 months and SAMs to be executed in a span of 12 months". While the broad consideration of the deal was disclosed, the company noted that significant terms and conditions of the contract remain confidential in view of national security.

On Monday, shares of BDL closed 1.03 per cent higher at Rs 1529.50 apiece over its previous close of Rs 1513.95 on BSE.

In a separate development, the company also announced a reshuffle in its senior leadership. In a filing regarding BDL informed the exchanges about elevations consequent to the departmental promotions – 2024-25. The company has promoted five additional general managers to the rank of general manager, effective from January 1, 2025.