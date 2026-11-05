Four UK universities plan joint placement drive for 250-plus students graduating in 2027

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The recruitment initiative will cover students from disciplines including finance, technology, artificial intelligence (AI), management and creative industries. Employers will be able to interview shortlisted candidates and extend job offers before their graduation in 2027.

Students bring academic qualifications and work experience

The participating postgraduate cohorts include both fresh graduates and professionals with prior work experience averaging between 2.4 and three years. Their professional backgrounds span banking and financial services, information technology, consulting, auditing, accounting, sales, marketing, business analytics, media and design.

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Their academic qualifications include engineering, computer science, business management, commerce, finance and science. This combination of educational expertise and industry exposure is expected to offer employers access to candidates across multiple business functions.

The initiative is also intended to provide an additional recruitment window for companies beyond India's conventional campus hiring cycle, which typically concludes around August or September.

How will the placement drive work?

Employers interested in participating have been asked to submit their requirements by mid-November 2026. A centralised placement committee will review applications and conduct screening sessions to understand organisations' recruitment needs.

The participating universities will subsequently assess student profiles against available positions and shortlist suitable candidates. Selected employers will then be invited to interview students, either online or in person, across the campuses in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Companies can also issue offer letters before the students complete their degrees.

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UK universities expand their presence in India

The four campuses operate under the University Grants Commission's regulatory framework for foreign higher education institutions in India, introduced in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

Their programmes follow curricula designed by their respective UK universities, with academic assessment standards aligned with those of the home institutions. Students receive the same qualifications as their counterparts studying in the UK.