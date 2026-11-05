Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
nri
Four UK universities plan joint placement drive for 250-plus students graduating in 2027

Four UK universities plan joint placement drive for 250-plus students graduating in 2027

The recruitment initiative will cover students from disciplines including finance, technology, artificial intelligence (AI), management and creative industries

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 2:00 AM IST
Four UK universities plan joint placement drive for 250-plus students graduating in 2027Employers interested in participating have been asked to submit their requirements by mid-November 2026

Four UK universities operating campuses in India will jointly organise a placement drive for more than 250 postgraduate students graduating in 2027, giving employers an opportunity to recruit candidates before they complete their degrees. The initiative, known as the UK Universities Placement Week, is scheduled to take place by the end of November 2026 and is being convened by global education company Emeritus.

Advertisement

The participating institutions are the University of Bristol Mumbai Enterprise Campus, the University of York Mumbai, the University of Liverpool Bengaluru and the University of Aberdeen Mumbai. This marks the first time the four campuses have come together to offer employers coordinated access to their postgraduate talent pool.

READ THIS: Want to work in New Zealand? 17 jobs to lose Green List Work to Residence route from March 2027, check the full list

The recruitment initiative will cover students from disciplines including finance, technology, artificial intelligence (AI), management and creative industries. Employers will be able to interview shortlisted candidates and extend job offers before their graduation in 2027.

Students bring academic qualifications and work experience

The participating postgraduate cohorts include both fresh graduates and professionals with prior work experience averaging between 2.4 and three years. Their professional backgrounds span banking and financial services, information technology, consulting, auditing, accounting, sales, marketing, business analytics, media and design.

Advertisement

Their academic qualifications include engineering, computer science, business management, commerce, finance and science. This combination of educational expertise and industry exposure is expected to offer employers access to candidates across multiple business functions.

The initiative is also intended to provide an additional recruitment window for companies beyond India's conventional campus hiring cycle, which typically concludes around August or September.

How will the placement drive work?

Employers interested in participating have been asked to submit their requirements by mid-November 2026. A centralised placement committee will review applications and conduct screening sessions to understand organisations' recruitment needs.

The participating universities will subsequently assess student profiles against available positions and shortlist suitable candidates. Selected employers will then be invited to interview students, either online or in person, across the campuses in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Companies can also issue offer letters before the students complete their degrees.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Travelling to Indonesia? Beware of fake qr codes and online payment scams

UK universities expand their presence in India

The four campuses operate under the University Grants Commission's regulatory framework for foreign higher education institutions in India, introduced in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

Their programmes follow curricula designed by their respective UK universities, with academic assessment standards aligned with those of the home institutions. Students receive the same qualifications as their counterparts studying in the UK.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 5, 2026 2:00 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more