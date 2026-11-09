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BHEL, Adani Power, Cummins India: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss

BHEL, Adani Power, Cummins India: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss

BHEL417.20(0.38%)

An analyst from Mirae Asset Sharekhan said that BHEL has been consolidating on the weekly chart and the upward trend is expected to continue in the near to short-term. 

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 7:50 AM IST
BHEL, Adani Power, Cummins India: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop lossSince July 2026, Cummins India has been trading lower, forming a 'lower top, lower bottom' pattern on the daily timeframe, said the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices extended the rally of strong gains for the second straight session, defying the global rout led by selling pressure in the AI counters. Domestic cues also remained supportive. The BSE Sensex zoomed 1,718.01 points, or 2.17 per cent, to end at 81,028.02, while NSE's Nifty50 soared 493.75 points, or 2.01 per cent, to settle at 25,030.35 for the day.

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Select buzzing power and utilities stocks including Adani Power Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and Cummins India Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Muthuselvaraj M, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan has to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:


BHEL share target price
BHEL has been consolidating between Rs 365 and Rs 450 on the weekly chart. The upward trend is expected to continue toward Rs 465–490 in the near to short term. The price is trading above all short-term exponential moving averages, indicating a positive trend. Additionally, momentum has turned positive and is trending upward. Therefore, we believe the uptrend will continue in the coming period.


Cummins India share target price
Since July 2026, Cummins India has been trading lower, forming a 'lower top, lower bottom' pattern on the daily timeframe. The price is trading below all exponential moving averages, indicating significant selling pressure. It may drift toward the support zones of Rs 3,870 and Rs 3,350. A pullback rally could be triggered if the stock recovers from the oversold zone. Overall, we recommend a 'sell on rise' strategy until it surpasses Rs 4,350, as the stock is expected to remain in a negative to sideways trend.

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Adani Power share target price
Adani Power Ltd has turned positive, finding support at its recent swing low after correcting from the Rs 250 level. A breakout above Rs 215 suggests potential for a move toward the Rs 250–270 range, with key support at Rs 195-175 for the short to medium term. Additionally, the price is supported by the 50-day and 20-day EMAs at Rs 198 and Rs 195 while the RSI remains resilient above 55. We expect the stock to continue its upward momentum in the near term.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Nov 9, 2026 7:50 AM IST
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