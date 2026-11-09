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₹10,000 SIP becoming unaffordable? Why cutting it to ₹2,000 may be better than stopping

₹10,000 SIP becoming unaffordable? Why cutting it to ₹2,000 may be better than stopping

Rising college fees, EMIs and household expenses can make even regular SIP investments difficult to sustain. Experts explain why temporarily reducing a ₹10,000 SIP to ₹2,000 may help investors manage cash flow without abandoning long-term wealth creation.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 7:35 AM IST
₹10,000 SIP becoming unaffordable? Why cutting it to ₹2,000 may be better than stoppingCompletely pausing SIPs would provide greater immediate relief but would also mean making no fresh investments during that period.

Sukanta Mukherjee, 49, has been investing in multiple mutual fund SIPs of ₹10,000 each every month to build long-term wealth. However, after his daughter Suktara joined college, rising education expenses and household bills began putting pressure on his monthly budget. He is now considering stopping some of his SIPs to manage the additional financial burden.

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Sukanta's dilemma is familiar to many investors. When college fees, medical bills, EMIs or other expenses rise, mutual fund investments often become the first financial commitment to be reconsidered.

However, financial experts suggest that reducing SIP contributions temporarily may be a better option than discontinuing them entirely.

Why reducing SIPs may be smarter

Harsh Soni, Founder of NYVO Money, says investors generally consider three options during financial difficulties: withdrawing existing investments, pausing SIPs or reducing monthly contributions.

Redeeming mutual fund units can interrupt compounding and may attract exit loads or capital gains tax. Pausing investments avoids immediate contributions but can make restarting difficult.

Soni recommends considering a third option: reducing the SIP amount while maintaining the investment habit.

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For instance, an investor contributing ₹10,000 to an SIP could temporarily reduce the amount to ₹2,000 for six months.

This allows investments to continue without placing the same pressure on household finances.

MUST READ: Nifty 50 gains 1.91%, microcaps crash nearly 9% in October: Should investors shift SIPs to large caps?

How much money can investors save?

Consider Sukanta's situation.

For each ₹10,000 monthly SIP, his six-month investment commitment would total ₹60,000.

Reducing that SIP to ₹2,000 would bring the contribution down to ₹12,000, freeing up ₹48,000 for college fees and other essential expenses.

If Sukanta reduces three such SIPs, his monthly investment outgo would fall from ₹30,000 to ₹6,000, freeing up ₹24,000 every month, or ₹1.44 lakh over six months.

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Completely pausing these SIPs would provide greater immediate relief but would also mean making no fresh investments during that period.

The reduced contributions would result in a smaller future corpus than uninterrupted investments, but could help preserve financial discipline.

ALSO READ: Nifty trading at 18% discount to 10-year average: Is it time to invest in large-cap mutual funds?

Why restarting SIPs becomes difficult

According to Soni, behavioural biases often influence investment decisions.

Present bias makes immediate expenses appear more important than distant financial goals. Meanwhile, status quo bias can make investors reluctant to restart an SIP once it has stopped.

A temporary three-month pause can consequently extend much longer than originally intended.

Soni believes maintaining even a small monthly contribution can help investors preserve their savings routine.

When should investors increase SIPs again?

Once financial conditions improve through a salary increment, bonus or reduction in loan obligations, investors can gradually restore their original contributions.

Soni also recommends automatic annual SIP step-ups to align investments with rising income.

However, investors should prioritise essential expenses, emergency savings and expensive debt before committing to investments they cannot afford.

The takeaway is simple: during a temporary cash crunch, reducing SIP contributions can provide financial flexibility without abandoning long-term investing altogether.

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DO READ: Jio IPO: Which mutual funds bet big, and where did your SIP money go?

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 9, 2026 7:35 AM IST
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