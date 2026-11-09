₹10,000 SIP becoming unaffordable? Why cutting it to ₹2,000 may be better than stopping

However, financial experts suggest that reducing SIP contributions temporarily may be a better option than discontinuing them entirely.

Why reducing SIPs may be smarter

Harsh Soni, Founder of NYVO Money, says investors generally consider three options during financial difficulties: withdrawing existing investments, pausing SIPs or reducing monthly contributions.

Redeeming mutual fund units can interrupt compounding and may attract exit loads or capital gains tax. Pausing investments avoids immediate contributions but can make restarting difficult.

Soni recommends considering a third option: reducing the SIP amount while maintaining the investment habit.

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For instance, an investor contributing ₹10,000 to an SIP could temporarily reduce the amount to ₹2,000 for six months.

This allows investments to continue without placing the same pressure on household finances.

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How much money can investors save?

Consider Sukanta's situation.

For each ₹10,000 monthly SIP, his six-month investment commitment would total ₹60,000.

Reducing that SIP to ₹2,000 would bring the contribution down to ₹12,000, freeing up ₹48,000 for college fees and other essential expenses.

If Sukanta reduces three such SIPs, his monthly investment outgo would fall from ₹30,000 to ₹6,000, freeing up ₹24,000 every month, or ₹1.44 lakh over six months.

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Completely pausing these SIPs would provide greater immediate relief but would also mean making no fresh investments during that period.

The reduced contributions would result in a smaller future corpus than uninterrupted investments, but could help preserve financial discipline.

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Why restarting SIPs becomes difficult

According to Soni, behavioural biases often influence investment decisions.

Present bias makes immediate expenses appear more important than distant financial goals. Meanwhile, status quo bias can make investors reluctant to restart an SIP once it has stopped.

A temporary three-month pause can consequently extend much longer than originally intended.

Soni believes maintaining even a small monthly contribution can help investors preserve their savings routine.

When should investors increase SIPs again?

Once financial conditions improve through a salary increment, bonus or reduction in loan obligations, investors can gradually restore their original contributions.

Soni also recommends automatic annual SIP step-ups to align investments with rising income.

However, investors should prioritise essential expenses, emergency savings and expensive debt before committing to investments they cannot afford.

The takeaway is simple: during a temporary cash crunch, reducing SIP contributions can provide financial flexibility without abandoning long-term investing altogether.

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