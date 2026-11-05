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BHEL, Clean Max, V-Mart Retail, Metropolis, EPL, Dr Lal PathLabs shares: Target prices

BHEL, Clean Max, V-Mart Retail, Metropolis, EPL, Dr Lal PathLabs shares: Target prices

LALPATHLAB2,005.60(1.17%)

Antique Stock Broking maintained its 'Buy' rating on Dr. Lal PathLabs and raised its target price to Rs 2,400 from Rs 2,100.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 10:25 AM IST
BHEL, Clean Max, V-Mart Retail, Metropolis, EPL, Dr Lal PathLabs shares: Target pricesAntique maintained its 'Buy' rating on V-Mart but reduced its target price to Rs 847 from Rs 943.

Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), EPL Ltd and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd are among a dozen stocks where Antique Stock Broking came out with rating updates post September-quarter results. The domestic brokerage maintained 'Buy' on five of these stocks, and a 'Hold' rating Metropolis Healthcare. Here's what it said on a couple of stocks:

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Dr Lal PathLabs: Antique Stock Broking maintained its 'Buy' rating on Dr Lal PathLabs and raised its target price to Rs 2,400 from Rs 2,100. Against the report's closing market price of Rs 2,029, the target implies an upside of around 18%. The brokerage highlighted the company's strong second-quarter performance, with revenue rising 20% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 870 crore and adjusted profit growing 28% to Rs 190 crore. It also raised its FY27 revenue growth guidance to the high teens.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions: The brokerage maintained its 'Buy' rating and unchanged target price of Rs 1,709. Compared with its reported CMP of Rs 1,249, the target indicates an upside of around 37%. Antique highlighted a 67% YoY increase in renewable energy power sales, supported by record plant load factors across its solar, wind and hybrid assets. Ebitda rose 56% to Rs 524.5 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded 886 basis points to 72%.

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V-Mart Retail: Antique maintained its 'Buy' rating but reduced its target price to Rs 847 from Rs 943. The revised target represents an upside of around 15% from the report's CMP of Rs 734. The brokerage said the company's underlying demand remained healthy, with revenue growing 18.1% YoY to Rs 953 crore. However, it flagged input cost inflation as a key risk, even as store additions and the performance of Unlimited supported growth.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: Antique maintained its 'Buy' rating and unchanged target price of Rs 569. Against the reported CMP of Rs 424, the target implies an upside of around 34%. The brokerage highlighted BHEL's order win worth Rs 20,000-28,000 crore from Adani Power for the main plant package of four 800-MW thermal power units. The order is expected to strengthen its order book to around Rs 2.81 lakh crore, providing revenue visibility of approximately 7.5 times its trailing 12-month revenue.

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EPL: Antique maintained its 'Buy' rating but cut its target price to Rs 280 from Rs 290. The revised target indicates an upside of around 25% from the reported CMP of Rs 224. The brokerage noted that EPL delivered a steady second-quarter performance, with revenue, Ebitda and profit after tax increasing 30%, 18% and 6%, respectively. It also highlighted strong growth in the beauty and cosmetics business and maintained revenue growth guidance in the high teens.

Metropolis Healthcare: Antique retained its 'Hold' rating but raised its target price to Rs 640 from Rs 630. The revised target implies an upside of around 10% from the reported CMP of Rs 581. The brokerage highlighted a 16% YoY increase in revenue to Rs 500 crore and a 24% rise in Ebitda to Rs 134 crore. Margin expansion, supported by operating leverage and productivity improvements, along with planned price hikes, could support further profitability growth.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Nov 5, 2026 10:25 AM IST
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