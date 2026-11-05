BHEL, Clean Max, V-Mart Retail, Metropolis, EPL, Dr Lal PathLabs shares: Target prices

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions: The brokerage maintained its 'Buy' rating and unchanged target price of Rs 1,709. Compared with its reported CMP of Rs 1,249, the target indicates an upside of around 37%. Antique highlighted a 67% YoY increase in renewable energy power sales, supported by record plant load factors across its solar, wind and hybrid assets. Ebitda rose 56% to Rs 524.5 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded 886 basis points to 72%.

Advertisement

V-Mart Retail: Antique maintained its 'Buy' rating but reduced its target price to Rs 847 from Rs 943. The revised target represents an upside of around 15% from the report's CMP of Rs 734. The brokerage said the company's underlying demand remained healthy, with revenue growing 18.1% YoY to Rs 953 crore. However, it flagged input cost inflation as a key risk, even as store additions and the performance of Unlimited supported growth.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: Antique maintained its 'Buy' rating and unchanged target price of Rs 569. Against the reported CMP of Rs 424, the target implies an upside of around 34%. The brokerage highlighted BHEL's order win worth Rs 20,000-28,000 crore from Adani Power for the main plant package of four 800-MW thermal power units. The order is expected to strengthen its order book to around Rs 2.81 lakh crore, providing revenue visibility of approximately 7.5 times its trailing 12-month revenue.

Advertisement

EPL: Antique maintained its 'Buy' rating but cut its target price to Rs 280 from Rs 290. The revised target indicates an upside of around 25% from the reported CMP of Rs 224. The brokerage noted that EPL delivered a steady second-quarter performance, with revenue, Ebitda and profit after tax increasing 30%, 18% and 6%, respectively. It also highlighted strong growth in the beauty and cosmetics business and maintained revenue growth guidance in the high teens.

Metropolis Healthcare: Antique retained its 'Hold' rating but raised its target price to Rs 640 from Rs 630. The revised target implies an upside of around 10% from the reported CMP of Rs 581. The brokerage highlighted a 16% YoY increase in revenue to Rs 500 crore and a 24% rise in Ebitda to Rs 134 crore. Margin expansion, supported by operating leverage and productivity improvements, along with planned price hikes, could support further profitability growth.