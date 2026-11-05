Tata Motors shares gain 8% on Iveco synergy bets; Nomura, HSBC targets

"Based on our assessment, the acquisition of Iveco will be funded through debt and internal accruals and the company does not need to raise equity. We still value TMCV based on an SOTP approach. We derive our target of Rs 511, valuing the India CV business at an EV/EBITDA of 11x on average FY28-29F EBITDA (within our expected band of 10-15x) and maintain Iveco target multiple at 4x EV/EBIT (on CY28F)," Nomura said.

HSBC retained 'Buy' rating on TMCV with a target price of Rs 500. The 12-month consensus target, based on 25 recommendations, stood at Rs 503 apiece, implying a potential upside of 17.4 per cent, Bloomberg data suggests. UBS has the highest target on TMCV at Rs 645, while MOFSL's target of Rs 416 is the lowest on the Street.

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"TMCV is bolstering its EV presence with a broadening product pipeline spanning Ace and Intra in SCVs and multiple models across the truck range up to 55T. EV adoption is gaining traction on favourable TCO, with SCV PU penetration at 12 per cent and expected to reach 20 per cent by Q4FY27. EV bus and truck adoption is gaining traction with government support and increasing customer acceptance," Nuvama Institutional Equities said.

This brokerage retained 'Buy' on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 480 per share based on 13 times September 2028E EV/Ebitda for core business and Iveco/Tata Capital valued at Rs 103 per share.

Nomura said European truck demand remained largely stable across segments. Iveco continued to sustain its leadership position in truck chassis-cab configurations while strengthening its presence in the upper end of the LCV segment, it said.

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In buses, the company sustained its strong presence in the European e-bus market, as well as across city and intercity applications.

While demand for LCVs remains subdued amid macro uncertainties, the management expects profitability to improve in Q4CY2006, with Industrial segment's free cash flow also expected to remain strong, supported by the usual seasonal pick-up, Nomura said.

"We still value TMCV based on an SOTP approach. We derive our target of Rs 511, valuing the India CV business at an EV/Ebitda of 11 times on average FY28-29F Ebitda (within our expected band of 10-15x) and maintain Iveco target multiple at 4x EV/EBIT (on CY28F)," it said.