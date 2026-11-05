Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Tata Motors shares gain 8% on Iveco synergy bets; Nomura, HSBC targets

Tata Motors shares gain 8% on Iveco synergy bets; Nomura, HSBC targets

TMCV432.40(7.35%)

Tata Motors share price: Execution of cost optimisation initiatives and the pace of earnings recovery remain key monitorables, Nomura said.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 12:03 PM IST
Tata Motors shares gain 8% on Iveco synergy bets; Nomura, HSBC targetsTMCV share price: The 12-month consensus target, based on 25 recommendations, stood at Rs 503 apiece, implying a potential upside of 17.4 per cent, Bloomberg data suggests.

Tata Motors Ltd (TMCV) shares gained 8 per cent in Thursday's trade despite Iveco's weak Q3 results. Nomura said the completion of the acquisition could pave the way for integration synergies, including cost efficiencies and sourcing advantages, supporting a gradual recovery in profitability over FY28-29.

Execution of cost optimisation initiatives and the pace of earnings recovery remain key monitorables, the foreign brokerage said. By 10 am, the TMCV stock had risen 8.34 per cent to hit a high of Rs 436.40 apicee.

Advertisement

"Based on our assessment, the acquisition of Iveco will be funded through debt and internal accruals and the company does not need to raise equity. We still value TMCV based on an SOTP approach. We derive our target of Rs 511, valuing the India CV business at an EV/EBITDA of 11x on average FY28-29F EBITDA (within our expected band of 10-15x) and maintain Iveco target multiple at 4x EV/EBIT (on CY28F)," Nomura said.

HSBC retained 'Buy' rating on TMCV with a target price of Rs 500. The 12-month consensus target, based on 25 recommendations, stood at Rs 503 apiece, implying a potential upside of 17.4 per cent, Bloomberg data suggests. UBS has the highest target on TMCV at Rs 645, while MOFSL's target of Rs 416 is the lowest on the Street.

Advertisement

"TMCV is bolstering its EV presence with a broadening product pipeline spanning Ace and Intra in SCVs and multiple models across the truck range up to 55T. EV adoption is gaining traction on favourable TCO, with SCV PU penetration at 12 per cent and expected to reach 20 per cent by Q4FY27. EV bus and truck adoption is gaining traction with government support and increasing customer acceptance," Nuvama Institutional Equities said.

This brokerage retained 'Buy' on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 480 per share based on 13 times September 2028E EV/Ebitda for core business and Iveco/Tata Capital valued at Rs 103 per share.

Nomura said European truck demand remained largely stable across segments. Iveco continued to sustain its leadership position in truck chassis-cab configurations while strengthening its presence in the upper end of the LCV segment, it said.

Advertisement

In buses, the company sustained its strong presence in the European e-bus market, as well as across city and intercity applications.

While demand for LCVs remains subdued amid macro uncertainties, the management expects profitability to improve in Q4CY2006, with Industrial segment's free cash flow also expected to remain strong, supported by the usual seasonal pick-up, Nomura said.

"We still value TMCV based on an SOTP approach. We derive our target of Rs 511, valuing the India CV business at an EV/Ebitda of 11 times on average FY28-29F Ebitda (within our expected band of 10-15x) and maintain Iveco target multiple at 4x EV/EBIT (on CY28F)," it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 5, 2026 10:08 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more