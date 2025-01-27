Biggest stock market crash in February? Stark warning from 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad's' Robert Kiyosaki

Robert Kiyosaki, author of the bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad, has issued a stark warning for investors: the "biggest stock market crash in history" is coming in February 2025. In a tweet, Kiyosaki described the impending crash as a seismic event for traditional markets but also a rare opportunity for those who act strategically.

Kiyosaki has long forecasted such a collapse, referencing his 2013 book Rich Dad’s Prophecy, where he predicted an economic downturn that would dwarf previous crashes. Now, he says, the prophecy is nearing fulfillment. Yet, he views this not as a disaster but as a chance to capitalize. “In a crash, everything goes on sale,” Kiyosaki said, emphasizing that assets like cars and houses could become more affordable during the turmoil.

The bigger shift, according to Kiyosaki, will be the movement of capital out of stocks and bonds and into alternative investments like Bitcoin. He predicts an explosive rise for the cryptocurrency, describing it as “boom, boom, boom” and urging investors to shift their focus. “Get out of fake and into crypto,” he advised, reiterating his long-standing support for Bitcoin, gold, and silver as safe havens.

In RICH DADs PROPHECY-2013 I warned the buggiest stock market crash in history was coming. That crash will be in February 2025.



Good news because in a crash everything goes on sale. Cars and houses on sale now.



Better news billions will leave the stock and bond markets and… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) January 27, 2025

Kiyosaki’s endorsement comes as Bitcoin continues to attract both institutional and retail investors seeking stability outside traditional markets. He even suggested that a minimal investment, such as buying one Satoshi—the smallest unit of Bitcoin—could yield significant returns while others face heavy losses in the stock market crash.

This prediction aligns with Kiyosaki’s contrarian views on conventional financial systems. He has consistently challenged mainstream investment strategies, urging people to think differently about wealth building.

As February 2025 approaches, all eyes are on the market to see if Kiyosaki’s prophecy will materialize. For now, his advice is clear: prepare for the crash, seek alternative assets, and position yourself for the opportunities that emerge when others panic.