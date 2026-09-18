Only one Indian-American lawmaker voted in favour of Russia sanctions act: Who is Raja Krishnamoorthi?

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Fifty-eight Democrats voted in favour of the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning of Russia and Iran Act that was passed in the US House by a 262-159 margin on Wednesday.

WHO IS RAJA KRISHNAMOORTHI?

Congressman Krishnamoorthi is set to retire from the House of Representatives in January next year.

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Krishnamoorthi has been serving as the representative for Illinois’ 8th District since 2016. He is a member of several key committees in the US House of Representatives, including the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, and the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

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Born to immigrant parents, Krishnamoorthi grew up in Peoria, Illinois. He attended public schools and graduated as valedictorian of his high school class. He earned a mechanical engineering degree summa cum laude from Princeton University, along with a certificate from the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs.

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He later graduated with honours from Harvard Law School and clerked for a federal judge before starting his legal career in Chicago.

Krishnamoorthi began his public service career as Special Assistant Attorney General in Illinois. He was Vice-Chair of the Illinois Innovation Council and co-founded InSPIRE, a non-profit that trains inner-city students and veterans in solar technology.