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Only one Indian-American lawmaker voted in favour of Russia sanctions act: Who is Raja Krishnamoorthi?

Only one Indian-American lawmaker voted in favour of Russia sanctions act: Who is Raja Krishnamoorthi?

Fifty-eight Democrats voted in favour of the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning of Russia and Iran Act that was passed in the US House by a 262-159 margin on Wednesday.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 9:36 AM IST
Only one Indian-American lawmaker voted in favour of Russia sanctions act: Who is Raja Krishnamoorthi?Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi votes in favour of Russia sanctions act

Only one Indian-American lawmaker voted in favour of the Russia sanctions act that would allow President Donald Trump to penalise countries that buy oil and gas from Russia – a move that could impact India and China.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi was the only Indian-American Congressman to have voted for that act, breaking ranks with the Democratic party. There are six Indian-American members in the House of Representatives, all belonging to the Democratic Party, all of whom followed the party line. The representatives include Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, Ami Bera, Shri Thanedar and Suhas Subramanyam. They all voted against the bill.

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MUST READ | 'Energy security a priority': India on US' Russia sanctions bill, says issue discussed at high levels

Fifty-eight Democrats voted in favour of the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning of Russia and Iran Act that was passed in the US House by a 262-159 margin on Wednesday.

WHO IS RAJA KRISHNAMOORTHI?

Congressman Krishnamoorthi is set to retire from the House of Representatives in January next year.

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Krishnamoorthi has been serving as the representative for Illinois’ 8th District since 2016. He is a member of several key committees in the US House of Representatives, including the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, and the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

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Born to immigrant parents, Krishnamoorthi grew up in Peoria, Illinois. He attended public schools and graduated as valedictorian of his high school class. He earned a mechanical engineering degree summa cum laude from Princeton University, along with a certificate from the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs.

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He later graduated with honours from Harvard Law School and clerked for a federal judge before starting his legal career in Chicago.

Krishnamoorthi began his public service career as Special Assistant Attorney General in Illinois. He was Vice-Chair of the Illinois Innovation Council and co-founded InSPIRE, a non-profit that trains inner-city students and veterans in solar technology.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 18, 2026 9:35 AM IST
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