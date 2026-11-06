Block deal today: V2 Retail see 4.4% equity changing hands worth Rs 258 crore

MOFSL said scale-led operating leverage has driven a sharp improvement in V2’s profitability, with pre-IND AS margin improving to 9 per cent in FY26 from 2 per cent in FY22, as revenue surged five times over the period.

With 427 stores against a long-term target of 2,000, and a backend capable of supporting 150+ openings a year, V2 has a long runway for growth in underpenetrated Tier 2/3 markets.

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MOFSL said V2 remains a key beneficiary of the unorganized-to-organized shift in value

fashion, backed by industry-leading SPSF and a loyal customer base. However, the pace of new-store maturation and balance sheet discipline remain key monitorables, it said.

"We build in an FY26-29E CAGR of 35 per cent/33 per cent/39 per cent in revenue/pre-Ind AS Ebitda/adjusted PAT, with the pre-IND AS margin at 8.8 per cent by FY29. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR200, premised on 13x Sep'28E EV/EBITDA (implied 20x P/E). Sustained recovery in SSSG and faster new-store maturation remain the key triggers for a re-rating," it said on November 4.