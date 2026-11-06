Block deal today: V2 Retail see 4.4% equity changing hands worth Rs 258 crore

V2 Retail Ltd saw 4.4 per cent of its stake changing hands in six block deals on Friday. A total of 1.61 crore V2 Retail shares worth Rs 258 crore got traded at Rs 160 apiece, which was 0.83 per cent discount to its previous closing price of Rs 161.34 apiece.
The block deal comes days after V2 Retail reported 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue, driven by 65 per cent YoY growth in retail area and 31 per cent YoY volume growth. For the quarter, gross margin expanded 310 basis points YoY to 31.1 per cent on lower discounting, driving a 41 per cent YoY rise in reported Ebitda, which was a 20 epr cent beat.