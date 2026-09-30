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Block deals today: Avalon Tech founders to sell stake, Rs 450 crore worth Gland Pharma shares may change hands

Block deals today: Avalon Tech founders to sell stake, Rs 450 crore worth Gland Pharma shares may change hands

AVALON2,302.00(0.35%)

Avalon Tech has nine 'Buy', three 'Hold' and seven 'Sell' calls. The stock received 'Sell' from Kotak Securities on September 28, with a target of Rs 1,740. It received 'Underperform' from JPMorgan on September 24.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 8:32 AM IST
Block deals today: Avalon Tech founders to sell stake, Rs 450 crore worth Gland Pharma shares may change hands Gland Pharma has 11 'Buy' calls, three 'Hold' and four 'Sell' calls. Its 12-month Bloomberg consensus target stands at Rs 2,867.88 implying 4 per cent potential downside.

Shares of Avalon Technologies Ltd and Gland Pharma Ltd are in focus on Wednesday morning as the two counters are likely to see block deals today. 
In the case of Avalon Technologies, founders including Bhaskar Srinivasan may off load up to 50 lakh shares, accounting for 6 per cent of the equity outstanding, via block deals. As per the term sheet, the indicative price band is set at Rs 2,150-2,302 against Tuesday's closing price of Rs 2,302. The offer size stands at Rs 860-920 crore, with Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities India managing the deal.

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Meanwhile, a report suggests Gland Pharma may see 15 lakh shares changing hands today. The size of the block deal is pegged at Rs 450 crore while floor price is seen at Rs 2,990 per share, CNBC Awaaz reported.

Target prices
Avalon Tech has nine 'Buy', three 'Hold' and seven 'Sell' calls. The stock received 'Sell' from Kotak Securities on September 28, with a target of Rs 1,740. It received 'Underperform' from JPMorgan on September 24, with a target of Rs 1,650. The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target on the stock at Rs 1,962 per share suggests 14.80 per cent potential downside ahead.

Gland Pharma, on the other hand, has 11 'Buy' calls, three 'Hold' and four 'Sell' calls. Its 12-month Bloomberg consensus target stands at Rs 2,867.88 implying 4 per cent potential downside. Amit Capital has 'Sell' on the stock with a target of Rs 1,940. 360 One Capital has 'Buy' on the stock with a target of Rs 3,050.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 30, 2026 8:32 AM IST
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