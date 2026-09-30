Gen Z is influencing India’s home market: 35% link home improvement with self-expression

The shift is not limited to age. Younger homeowners are also changing what they buy, how they discover products and what they expect from their homes. Instead of waiting for repairs or major life events to renovate, today’s buyers increasingly plan improvements around lifestyle, changing household needs and personal preferences.

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Social media becomes a new home-shopping window

Digital platforms are playing a major role in this transformation. Deloitte found that nearly 80% of shoppers discover home and household products through social media, while one in three consumers say brand videos influence their purchase decisions.

The influence is particularly strong among younger consumers. Around 57% of consumers aged 18–28 rely on creators and influencers for inspiration, compared with 27% among those aged 45–60. Visual discovery platforms are also used extensively by younger shoppers, making social media an important starting point for home-improvement decisions.

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This means the traditional journey of visiting a store first is changing. Consumers may now discover a sofa, lighting design or kitchen concept through a creator's video, research it online, compare alternatives and then visit a physical store before making the final purchase.

Personalisation is becoming central

For younger Indians, a home is increasingly about self-expression rather than just functionality. Deloitte’s survey found that nearly 35% of consumers aged 18–28 associate home improvement with self-expression, compared with 26% among those aged 45–60.

The report identifies four broad homeowner personas: 39% practical homeowners, 34% lifestyle curators, 21% smart-living enthusiasts and 6% continuous upgraders. These groups differ in their motivations, from functionality and aesthetics to technology and frequent upgrades.

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From one-time renovation to continuous upgrades

The younger homeowner is also more likely to view the home as an evolving space. Furniture is becoming modular and multifunctional, while technology is being integrated into everyday living. Deloitte highlights demand for adaptable furniture, personalised configurations and faster refresh cycles for products such as curtains, rugs, cushions and bedding.

The broader market is following this behavioural shift. Deloitte estimates India’s home and household market could grow 1.6 times over the next five years to $260 billion by 2030, supported by premiumisation, more frequent upgrades and rising aspirations across metropolitan and non-metropolitan India