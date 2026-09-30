iPhone 18 Pro 256GB can cost ₹1,07,900 in India: How to unlock ₹57,000 in offers

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iPhone 18 Pro price in India

The 256GB storage variant iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900. The 512GB model costs ₹1,89,900, and the 1TB and 2TB models cost ₹2,39,900 and ₹3,14,900, respectively. However, a specific combination of offers brings the 256GB model's effective price down to ₹1,07,900.

The figure is calculated by exchanging an iPhone 15 Pro 128GB for ₹40,000, plus an exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000 and bank cashback of up to ₹7,000. Together, these benefits reduce the listed price by ₹57,000.

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Exchange bonus and bank cashback

India iStore is offering cashback of up to ₹7,000 for eligible EMI transactions made with Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, or SBI Card credit cards. Cashback of ₹ 6,000 is available for eligible non-EMI transactions.

You can get a cashback bonus of up to ₹10,000 through Cashify and Servify's authorised trade-in services at participating stores. However, the exchange value of ₹40,000 for an iPhone 15 Pro is not guaranteed and depends on the phone's condition and how it is assessed. Your final exchange value, cashback eligibility, and the actual price you pay may therefore differ.