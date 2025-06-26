Block deals today: PB Fintech, Delhivery, MobiKwik shares react as equity changes hands

Shares of PB Fintech Ltd and Delhivery Ltd edged lower in Thursday's trade after large block deals were recorded on the two counters on NSE. One MobiKwik Systems Ltd, where a public shareholder was reportedly looking to sell 8 per cent stake, climbed 5 per cent in the initial hour of trading.

PB Fintech shares were trading 0.27 per cent lower at Rs 1,834.90 on NSE. Data showed 50,50,000 PB Fintech shares valuing Rs 919.86 crore changed hands via block deals at Rs 1,839.80 apiece. There were reports that co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal were planning to offload 1.1 pre cent stake in the operator of Policybazaar via a $106 million block deal at Rs 1,800 per share.

Delhivery was trading 0.13 per cent lower at Rs 387.65. As per NSE, 1,19,12,200 Delhivery shares worth Rs 461 crore changed hands at Rs 388.15. Buyers and sellers could not be identified.

In the case of One MobiKwik Systems Ltd, the stock was up 5.14 per cent at Rs 258.65. A total of Rs 641.89 crore worth shares changed hands on the counter in the first hour of trading.

Net1 Applied Technologies Netherlands BV, a subsidiary of South Africa-based Net1 UEPS Technologies, was reportedly planning to exit One MobiKwik Systems Ltd by selling its entire 8 per cent stake in the company through a block deal scheduled for Thursday. The shares were expected to be offered at a discount of up to 8.4 per cent to the prevailing market price.

The One MobiKwik Systems stock was listed on December 18, 2024 at Rs 442.25 on the BSE, representing a 58.50 per cent premium over the IPO issue price of Rs 279. That said, the spike proved short-lived. On Wednesday, the scrip closed at Rs 245.85 apiece, 11.88 per cent below the issue price.