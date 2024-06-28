BOB, REC, IndusInd Bank, Vaibhav Global, Welspun Corp, Maharashtra Scooters, Swaraj Engines, Kalpataru shares to turn ex-dividend today

Shares of dozens of companies including Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, REC Ltd, Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, Maharashtra Scooters, GIC Housing Finance, Vaibhav Global Ltd, Welspun Corp Limited, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd and Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, among others, will turn ex-dividend on Friday.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd shares will turn ex-date for buyback today while Avonmore Capital & Management Services will turn ex-date for stock split.

Maharashtra Scooters shares will turn ex-dividend today. The company had announced a final dividend of Rs 60 per share. Friday is also the record date for the purpose of determining eligible Maharashtra Scooters shareholders. All eligible shareholders of Maharashtra Scooters with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on July 27.

Swaraj Engines had declared a final dividend of Rs 95 per share. It will pay the dividend on August 17. Bajaj Holdings had announced a final dividend of Rs 21 per share. It would turn ex-dividend today. It will pay the dividend on July 29.

In the case of IndusInd Bank, the private lender announced a final dividend of Rs 16.50. The actual dividend will be paid on March 9. Bank of Baroda declared a dividend of Rs 7.60 and today is the record date for the same. The dividend in the BOB case would be paid on August 4.

RPG Life Sciences (Rs 16 per share dividend), GHCL (Rs 12 per share) Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (Rs 11 per share),Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (Rs 8 per share), Ksolves India Ltd (Rs 8 per share), REC (Rs 5 per share) and Welspun Corp (Rs 5 per share) would be some other stocks going ex-dividend today.

Avonmore Capital & Management Services with a face value of Rs 10 will split into shares with face value of Rs 2 each. Godawari Power will turn ex-date for share buyback today.