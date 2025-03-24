Borosil Renewables shares jump 5%; BSE, NSE seek clarity on 'Rs 900 crore investment' report

Borosil Renewables Ltd shares surged 4.91 per cent in Monday's trade to hit a high of Rs 532. Last checked, the stock was up 3.54 per cent at Rs 525.05. At this price, it has slipped 5.54 per cent in the calendar year 2025 so far.

Today's uptick in the share price came after it was reported that "Borosil Renewables set to invest Rs 900 cr(ore) to boost solar glass mfg (manufacturing) capacity to 10 GW by 2026." Exchanges BSE and NSE have sought clarification from the company over the same and a reply is awaited at the time of publishing this story.

Related Articles

Around 6,589 shares were seen changing hands on BSE today. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 8,904 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 34.55 lakh, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 6,856.10 crore. There were 6,192 buy orders against sell orders of 1,455 shares.

Technically, the counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 50-day SMA. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 51.43. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a negative price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 535.77 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 7.99. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at (-)0.98 with a return on equity (RoE) of (-)1.50. According to Trendlyne data, Borosil has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility.

As of February 14, 2025, promoters held a 62.20 per cent stake in the company.