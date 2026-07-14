Brent crude oil prices rise 13%, hit one-month high; AI stocks tumble 

Brent crude oil prices zoomed 13% in two days post renewed attacks between Iran and US in the the weekend. With the latest rally, brent crude price has hit a one month high. On the other hand, the rising tensions in the Middle East prompted investors to offload AI and computer chip companies on valuation concerns.
Brent crude oil price has risen from $75.48 per barrel on Friday to $85.66 per barrel today, gaining 13.48% in two days.
A crash in technology stocks such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix contributed to the market downturn in Kospi which crashed 9% in the previous session.
SK Hynix shares fell 15.37% to 1,845,000 won and Samsung Electronics tanked 10.7% to 254,500 won.
SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics account for over 60% of KOSPI’s total market capitalization, leaving the index highly sensitive to movements in semiconductor stocks.
Meanwhile, renewed fighting in the Middle East disrupted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for crude exports from the Persian Gulf. The supply concerns intensified after US President Donald Trump announced the reinstatement of a blockade aimed at preventing tankers carrying Iranian oil from using the strategic waterway. Trump also proposed a 20% charge on all cargo transiting the strait, saying the proceeds should compensate the United States for providing security in the region.
Even after the recent rally, Brent crude remains well below the peaks seen during earlier geopolitical crises, when the global benchmark briefly traded close to $120 a barrel on fears of widespread supply disruptions.
FAQs
Why did Brent crude oil prices surge nearly 13% in two days?
Brent crude jumped because renewed tensions between Iran and the US increased fears of oil supply disruption in the Middle East. Concerns over tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz also pushed prices higher.
What is the latest Brent crude oil price mentioned in the article?
According to the article, Brent crude rose from 75.48 dollars per barrel on Friday to 85.66 dollars per barrel, marking a sharp two-day gain of 13.48 percent.
How did rising Middle East tensions affect technology and chip stocks?
Investors sold AI and semiconductor shares due to valuation concerns and broader market nervousness. This selling pressure hit major chip companies like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, dragging the market lower.
Why did the KOSPI index fall sharply?
The KOSPI came under pressure mainly because of a steep fall in heavyweight semiconductor stocks. Since SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics together make up more than 60 percent of the index market capitalisation, their decline had a major impact.
Why is the Strait of Hormuz important for global oil markets?
The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial shipping route for crude exports from the Persian Gulf. Any disruption there can raise worries about global oil supply, which usually supports higher crude prices.