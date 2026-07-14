BHEL, Infosys, IndiGo: Top stocks to trade— Key levels, target prices, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices staged a smart recovery in the fag-end session and managed to end higher on Monday, thanks to buying in the IT counters and supportive cues from the overseas investors despite some geopolitical turmoil. The BSE Sensex added 47.01 points, or 0.06 per cent, to close at 77,616.40, while NSE's Nifty50 rose only 4.10 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 24,211.00 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks like InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and Infosys are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd has to say on them ahead of Tuesday's trading session:



Bharat Heavy Electricals | Buy | Stop Loss: Rs 395 | Target Price: Rs 420-440

BHEL continues to maintain a strong bullish structure after delivering a decisive breakout from its prolonged consolidation zone. The stock is trading comfortably above its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day EMAs, confirming a positive trend across multiple timeframes. Following the sharp rally, prices have entered a healthy consolidation phase near the recent highs, indicating profit booking without damaging the broader uptrend. The MACD is attempting a fresh bullish crossover, suggesting momentum may be turning positive again. Although the cumulative volume delta (CVD) has softened, price resilience near higher levels indicates that buyers continue to absorb selling pressure. As long as the stock sustains above the Rs 395–400 support zone, the bullish outlook remains intact. On the upside, a sustained move above Rs 420 could trigger the next leg of the rally toward ₹440–450.

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Infosys | Caution | Support: Rs 1,165 | Resistance: Rs 1,050

Infosys Ltd is showing early signs of a recovery after a prolonged downtrend. The stock has bounced sharply from recent lows and is now trading above its 20-day EMA, indicating improving short-term momentum. The MACD has generated a bullish crossover and is moving higher, suggesting that buying momentum is strengthening. However, the stock continues to trade below its 50-day and 200-day EMAs, indicating that the broader trend remains weak. The cumulative volume delta (CVD) is still in negative territory, reflecting that institutional buying confirmation is yet to emerge. Immediate resistance is placed near Rs 1,130–1,165, while the major hurdle remains around the Rs 1,330 zone. On the downside, Rs 1,050 is expected to act as immediate support. A sustained move above Rs 1,165 could trigger further short-covering and improve the medium-term outlook.

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InterGlobe Aviation | Buy | Target Price: Rs 5,450-5,700 | Stop Loss: Rs 5,100

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) has witnessed a strong recovery after breaking out of its medium-term consolidation range. The stock is trading above its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day EMAs, confirming a bullish trend across multiple timeframes. After a sharp rally, the stock is currently consolidating near its recent highs, indicating healthy profit booking rather than a trend reversal. The MACD remains in positive territory despite some easing in momentum, suggesting that the broader uptrend is still intact. The cumulative volume delta (CVD) is positive, highlighting continued buying interest and institutional accumulation. Immediate support is placed near Rs 5,150–5,100, while the major resistance is around Rs 5,400–5,450. A decisive breakout above this resistance zone could pave the way for a fresh rally towards Rs 5,700–5,900. Overall, the technical structure remains constructive with a positive bias.