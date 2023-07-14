Brightcom Group, GMR Power, PNB, Zomato, Suzlon Energy shares see high volumes on NSE

Zomato Ltd, Brightcom Group Ltd, Reliance Power, GMR Power and Suzlon Energy were among stocks seeing high turnover on NSE in Friday's trade. RTN Power, YES Bank Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Power Grid were some other stocks that led the volume chart on the exchange, data showed. Data showed Kotak Mahindra Bank topped the turnover chart. Reliance Industries, Infosys, TCS and debutant Senco also saw healthy turnover.

In terms of volumes, Zomato saw 4,86,96,197 shares changing hands on NSE by 11.10 am, amounting Rs 404.28 crore. This stock was up 0.91 per cent at Rs 82.95. Brightcom Group shares climbed 5 per cent to Rs 26.25. Brightcom Group saw the second-highest volumes on NSE at 4,15,15,705 shares. A total of Rs 103 crore worth Brightcom Group shares changed hands so far.

Reliance Power (3,61,85,787 shares changing hands), Suzlon Energy (3,44,90,772 shares), GMR Infra (3,24,84,597 shares) and Power Grid (3,07,55,520 shares) also witnessed high volumes. Shares of GMR Power, in fact, jumped 9.93 per cent to Rs 22.15 a piece. RTN Power, YES Bank, PNB, Maharashtra Bank, South Indian Bank and Subex were other stocks logging high volumes.

In terms of turnover, Power Grid led the chart with Rs 876 crore turnover. This stock was down 1.25 per cent. Kotak Mahindra Bank, with a turnover of Rs 876 crore, witnessed the second-highest turnover on NSE. Reliance Industries logged Rs 609 crore turnover. FTSE Russell on Thursday said Reliance Industries' demerged entity Jio Financial Services (JFS) will be added to its indices namely, FTSE All-World Comprehensive Factor Index, FTSE Emerging Comprehensive Factor Index and FTSE All-World ex CW Balanced Factor Index effective July 20.

Infosys advanced 2.34 per cent to Rs 1,397 and logged a turnover of Rs 532 crore. There is optimism on the counter after

TCS results suggested deal wins remains strong for the Indian IT firm. The stock also gained amid hopes of ease in US Fed rates and the resulting rally in global IT stocks. TCS rose 1.78 per cent to Rs 3,400. This IT firm logged Rs 527 crore turnover.

