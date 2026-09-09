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Apple Event 2026: How to watch live in India, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Ultra, and more to debut

Apple Event 2026: How to watch live in India, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Ultra, and more to debut

Apple’s September event could mark a new chapter under CEO John Ternus, with the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, a possible foldable iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods expected.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 9:43 AM IST
Apple Event 2026: How to watch live in India, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Ultra, and more to debutApple CEO John Ternus is set to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and more at the 2026 event.(Photo: Apple)

Apple is set to host its biggest product launch of the year today, with CEO John Ternus taking charge of his first major Apple product event. The “Surprise and shine” event is scheduled for 10:30 PM IST on September 9 and is expected to bring the iPhone 18 Pro series, a possible foldable iPhone and new Apple Watch and AirPods models.

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Must Read: The alleged iPhone 18 Pro Max video looks convincing—but demo units cannot confirm Apple’s final design

In India, Apple will stream the event live through its official website and the Apple TV app. The keynote will also be available on YouTube, allowing viewers to watch it on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs and other supported devices.

Apple event 2026: When and where to watch

The Apple event will begin at 10:30 PM IST tonight. The easiest way to watch it is through the official Apple Events website or the Apple TV app. You can also tune in through Apple's YouTube livestream.

Date: September 9, 2026
Time: 10:30 PM IST
Watch: Apple website, Apple TV app and YouTube
Event: “Surprise and shine”

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What to expect from the Apple event

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to be the main attractions. Apple could announce changes to the cameras, battery and displays on the new Pro models. The standard iPhone 18 is reportedly not expected at this event and could arrive at a later date.

Must Read: How does a ₹1,47,900 iPhone 17 Pro Max become ₹79,800? The full effective-price calculation explained

The biggest announcement could be Apple's first foldable iPhone. Likely to be called the iPhone Ultra, the device is expected to open into a larger, tablet-like display and would become Apple's answer to the growing foldable phone market.

Apple could also unveil new Apple Watch models and AirPods during the event. For Indian buyers, the most important details will be the prices, availability, pre-order dates and sale dates for the new products.

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With Ternus leading the event for the first time, the focus will not just be on Apple's latest hardware but also on how the company chooses to present its next phase. Whether the foldable iPhone becomes the night's biggest surprise or the Pro models steal the show, all eyes will be on Apple when the keynote begins tonight.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 9:43 AM IST
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