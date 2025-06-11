BSE stock falls on inclusion in ASM framework

BSE Ltd shares experienced a decline of 5% in intraday trade on Wednesday, June 11, hitting a low of ₹2,855. The fall came after the stock being placed under Stage 1 of the Additional Surveillance Measures (ASM) framework by the NSE. This framework aims to curb speculative activity after the stock's substantial rise of over 130% since its March lows. BSE's growth in India's equity derivatives market and expectations for NSE's upcoming IPO have been key drivers behind the stock's recent rally. The sudden decline also ended a nine-day winning streak for the stock.

The ASM framework is an initiative by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and stock exchanges, designed to protect investors by imposing restrictions on certain securities. Under this framework, traders are limited from using intraday leverage, and 100% of the traded value must be provided as margin, which helps to mitigate risky and speculative trades. Stocks under ASM serve as cautionary signals, urging investors to perform thorough due diligence. This framework is crucial in maintaining market stability and preventing excessive volatility that can harm investor interests.

The criteria for a stock being placed in the ASM framework include high-low variation, client concentration, and price band hits, among others. Typically, stocks remain in ASM for more than five trading sessions before further review. The application of ASM to BSE highlights the need for investor caution amidst heightened trading activity. The move is part of broader efforts to safeguard market integrity by ensuring that speculative behaviour does not lead to inflated valuations or significant investor losses. This proactive approach helps maintain a fair and transparent trading environment.