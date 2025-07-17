Coffee Day shares zoom 25% in just 3 days; here's the buzz

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) continued their strong upward run for the third consecutive session on Thursday. The stock jumped 6.50 today to hit a day high of Rs 42.45. At this price, it has gained 25.33 per cent in three trading days.

The counter saw heavy trading volume along with the price action as around 15.83 lakh shares were last seen changing hands on BSE. The figure was way more than the two-week average volume of 2.70 lakh shares. Turnover on the stock came at Rs 6.48 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 869.93 crore.

The recent rally was triggered after BSE data for the June 2025 quarter showed that ace investor Dolly Khanna appeared in the company's shareholding pattern.

As per the data, Khanna held 32.78 lakh shares, equivalent to a 1.55 per cent stake in the company during the quarter.

On the earnings front, CDEL has brought down its net loss to Rs 33 crore during the fourth quarter of FY25 from a net loss of Rs 303 crore it posted in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Q4 revenue grew by 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 268 crore

CDEL, which has been going through tough times over the last four years, has also reported a significant improvement in EBITDA. Its EBITDA for Q4 stood at Rs 89 crore as against (-) Rs 319 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago while its full year EBITDA grew to Rs 223 crore against (-) Rs 208 crore a year ago, the company stated.

CDEL is the parent company of the Coffee Day Group, which houses Cafe Coffee Day. As of June 2025, promoters held an 8.21 per cent stake in the company.