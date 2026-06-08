BT Closing Bell | West Asia conflict woes return to haunt Sensex, Nifty but trend reversal likely soon

Sensex and Nifty extended their losing streak for the second straight session on Monday as Iran and Israel were engaged in attacks, which dampened market sentiment across the globe.Sensex ended 719 pts lower at 73,524 and Nifty slipped 244 pts to close at 23,123. Among Sensex constituents, Eternal (3.24%), IndiGo (2.61%), M&M (2.51%), RIL (2.13%), TCS (2.13%) and Bajaj Finance (2.05%) shares were the top losers today. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 23 ended in the red.

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PowerGrid, Tech Mahindra, BEL and Bhart Airtel shares were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2% in the current session.

As many as 145 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 111 shares fell to their 52-week lows on BSE.

Nifty Midcap index crashed 849 pts to 59,905. Nifty small cap stock index too plunged 347 pts to 17,763 level.



Out of 4,537 stocks traded, 1249 stocks were in the green on BSE. Around 3117 stocks were in the red while 171 stocks remained unchanged. Around 7 stocks hit their lower circuits and upper circuits each today.

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