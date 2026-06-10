BT Opening Bell | Sensex gains 411 pts, Nifty above 23,300; RIL, Trent lead index gainers

Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a higher note on Wednesday amid weak cues from global markets despite escalating tensions in the West Asia conflict, which involves the US and Iran.

At 9:17 am, the BSE Sensex gained 373.72 points, or 0.51%, to 74,292.48, after rising as much as 411 points in early trade, while the NSE Nifty was up 91.25 points, or 0.39%, to 23,333.35, briefly touching a high of 23,337.80.

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Among Sensex constituents, Reliance Industries jumped 1.41% to Rs1287.45. Trent advanced 0.58%, while SBI, HDFC Bank and Infosys rose 0.52%, 0.49% and 0.46%, respectively.

"The market is likely to largely ignore the escalation of the conflict in West Asia as a one off. The softness in crude price indicates that. Despite the escalation, Brent crude continues to trade below $93 level,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.

“A significant trend in global markets is the fatigue that is creeping in AI trade. FIIs appear to be increasingly cautious about the concentration risks associated with the AI-related trade in South Korea and Taiwan,” Vijayakumar added.

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Asian shares & Wall Street

Broader Asian markets traded lower today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 1.12% to 64,681.39, while South Korea’s Kospi plunged 3.57% to 7,808.09. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 1.07% to 24,304.15.

Wall Street ended mostly lower overnight, with two of the three major indices closing in the red. The S&P 500 slipped 0.26% to settle at 7,386.65, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.17% to close at 50,872.11. The Nasdaq Composite plunged 0.86% to end at 25,678.82.

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Previous session

In the previous session on Tuesday, the Sensex jumped 394.50 points, or 0.54%, to settle at 73,918.76, while the Nifty gained 119.10 points, or 0.52%, to close at 23,242.10.

The market remains extremely news-sensitive, and sharp intraday swings cannot be ruled out, said Gaurav Udani, Founder - Thincredblu Securities Pvt. Ltd.

“Traders should closely monitor support levels, as they are likely to determine the next directional move. For now, the setup remains cautious, with a level-based approach preferred over aggressive positioning,” Udani said.

