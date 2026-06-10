Top stocks in news: CMR Green, Infosys, NLC India, HDFC Bank, Airtel, IndiGo, Welspun Corp

Indian equity benchmark indices settled higher on Tuesday amid softer crude oil prices led by improving sentiments between the US and Iran. The BSE Sensex gained 394.50 points, or 0.54 per cent, to close at 73,918.76, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 119.10 points, or 0.52 per cent, to end at 23,242.10. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, June 10, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Infosys, Indian Bank, Tata Chemicals, Tata Elxsi, Tata Investment Corporation and Seshasayee Paper and Boards shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Gautam Exim shall ex-date for bonus today.

CMR Green Technologies: The metal recycler is set to make its stock market debut on Wednesday, June 10 after the company raised a total of Rs 631 crore via IPO between June 03-05 selling its shares of Rs 192 apeice. The issue was overall subscribed more than 127 times during the three-day bidding.

NLC India: The Government of India has decided to exercise the oversubscription option for 1.38 crore shares (1 per cent stake), in addition to the base offer size of a 2 per cent stake. The offer for sale will close on June 10.

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HDFC Bank: The Bombay High Court has dismissed an interim application filed by the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, which sought to restrain HDFC Bank, its Managing Director & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, and others from making allegedly defamatory remarks against the trust and its members. The interim plea was filed as part of a Rs 1,000-crore defamation.

Bharti Airtel: A day after the Bombay High Court quashed the Centre's one-time spectrum charge (OTSC) demands on telecom operators, Bharti Airtel disclosed financial relief of over Rs 10,500 crore.

InterGlobe Aviation: State-owned fuel retailers raised aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices by around 10 per cent and introduced a new price stabilisation mechanism. The hike, which takes ATF prices in Delhi to Rs 115 per litre from Rs 104.93 per litre earlier, is expected to increase operating costs for airlines, with fuel being one of the largest components of their expenditure.

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Welspun Corp: The metal pipe company's subsidiary, Welspun Mauritius Holdings (WMHL), has divested a 4.5 per cent equity stake in East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), in favour of identified financial investors for SAR 283.46 million ($75.59 million). Post divestment, Welspun Pipes Inc, USA, will continue to hold a 22 per cent equity stake in EPIC.

Dixon Technologies (India): The EMS company, its subsidiary Dixon Electroconnect, and Gemtek Technology have entered into a binding term sheet to set up a joint venture through a mutually agreed structure between Dixon and Gemtek. It will hold a 60 per cent stake, while Gemtek will hold the remaining 40 per cent. The JV will be engaged in the manufacturing and supply of a wide range of telecom products.

Hinduja Global Solutions: The business services provider announced the launch of Project GANGA following the signing of an MoU in March 2026 between the State Transformation Commission of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, OneOTT Intertainment (OIL), and HGS' broadband vertical. The project aims to connect over 20 lakh homes with high-speed broadband across Uttar Pradesh over the next 2-3 years.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments: The high voltage power company has executed a term sheet to acquire 100 per cent of the equity share capital of Winwin Speciality Insulators, a Visakhapatnam-based manufacturer of high-voltage ceramic and polymeric insulators.

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Dredging Corporation of India: The company board has appointed Jasmeet Singh Bindra as an Additional Director and Chairman of Dredging Corporation, effective June 9.

Elitecon International: The diversified manufacturing, export and emerging FMCG enterprise has announced a strategic roadmap to build a diversified FMCG platform targeting Rs 20,000 crores in revenue by FY30. Its expansion strategy is comprising of its tobacco export business and a phased FMCG rollout focused on packaged foods and snacks, edible oils, and everyday household essentials.