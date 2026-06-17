BT Opening Bell | Sensex, Nifty open on a flat note ahead of US Federal Reserve policy decision

Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened mildly in the green on Tuesday amid cautious action in Asian markets ahead of US Federal Reserve's policy decision tonight. Sensex rose 10 points to 76,817 and Nifty was trading flat at 23,984 in early deals today.

Among Sensex constituents, Tech Mahindra, Trent, Infosys, TCS and IndiGo rose up to 1.24% while NTPC, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Ports shares dropped up to 0.72%, respectively.

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Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct said, "The 24,000–24,050 zone remains an immediate resistance, and failure to register a decisive breakout could trigger some profit booking after the recent three-session rally. On the downside, 23,800 remains the first line of support, followed by 23,650. A sustained move above 24,050 could trigger fresh short covering and open the door for an advance towards the 24,300–24,400 zone."

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Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities said, "A fresh rally can only be expected after crossing the 24,000/77,000 levels. Following a breakout of 24,000/77000, the market could move towards 24,150–24,350/77400–78000. On the other hand, 23,850/76500 and 23,800/76300 will act as key support zones for day traders. Below 23,800/76300, the uptrend will weaken. If the market falls below these levels, traders can opt to exit their long positions."

Previous session

Market ended higher for the third straight session on Tuesday. Sensex closed 544.15 pts or 0.71% higher at 76,808.48, and Nifty50 gained 135.25 pts or 0.57% to 23,989.15.