Groww, Zerodha, Angel One, Upstox secure GIFT City approval for US and global stock investment

Country's four largest brokerage platforms—Zerodha, Groww, Angel One and Upstox—have received approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to facilitate international investing, including access to US equities, through GIFT City, according to a Moneycontrol report.

The move comes amid a sharp rise in investor interest in global markets. Major brokerages are racing to expand overseas investment offerings as excitement around artificial intelligence and high-profile listings gathers pace. The recent public listing of SpaceX has ignited a fresh wave of enthusiasm for global technology stocks, with IPOs from AI giants Anthropic and OpenAI also anticipated later this year. IFSCA serves as the unified regulator overseeing financial institutions, products and services operating within GIFT City.

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The brokerages are likely to take two to three months to complete the necessary technology integration, testing and regulatory compliance before going live, said the report citing sources.

In August 2025, GIFT City introduced the Global Access Provider (GAP) framework, creating a regulated and cost-efficient avenue for Indian investors to access international markets. The structure also allows investors to repatriate funds back to India without incurring withdrawal charges.

Under the new setup, Zerodha and Upstox will operate as broker-dealers, while Groww and Angel One will function as Global Access Providers (GAPs).

For overseas trading, Zerodha and Upstox are expected to route transactions through international clearing and brokerage firms such as ViewTrade International, Interactive Brokers and Alpaca Securities, the report noted.

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At present, only ViewTrade has secured GAP approval. Interactive Brokers and Alpaca are expected to launch their offerings at a later stage after obtaining the required clearances.