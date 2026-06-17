LG India, Titagarh Rail, Kalpataru Projects: Stocks to buy — Price targets, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices continued to recover on the back buoyed sentiments led by the optimism around the US-Iran trade deal. Investor sentiment remains measured ahead of the upcoming US Fed policy. The BSE Sensex surged 544.15 points, or 0.71 per cent, to close at 76,808.48, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 135.25 points, or 0.57 per cent, to end at 23,989.15.

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Select buzzing stocks like LG Electronics India Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd and Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (formerly known as Titagarh Wagons Ltd) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Direct has to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session:



Titagarh Rail Systems | Buy | Target Price: Rs 925-950 |Stop Loss: Rs 860

Titagarh Rail Systems has surpassed the past 8-10 months 'down-sloping trendline' at Rs 873 on a closing basis, accompanied by huge volumes. On the daily and weekly charts, the stock has confirmed a trend reversal, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms formation indicating positive bias. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up along with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 925-950, and its downside support zone is the Rs 870-850 levels.

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LG Electronics India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,620-1,660 |Stop Loss: Rs 1,540

LG Electronics India confirmed a 'descending triangle' breakout at the Rs 1,550 level on the daily chart, indicating a bullish trend reversal. This breakout is accompanied by huge volumes, which signifies the increased participation. This buying momentum is observed around the 20, 50, and 100-day SMA support zone, which reconfirms the bullish trend. The daily 'Bollinger band' buy signal shows increased momentum. The daily and weekly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,620-1,660, and its downside support zone is the Rs 1,550-1,535 levels.



Kalpataru Projects International | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,420-1,470 |Stop Loss: Rs 1,320

Kalpataru Projects decisively broke out past an 8-10 month inverse head and shoulders pattern formation, breaking out at the Rs 1,335 level along with huge volumes, which indicates bullish sentiment. This breakout is accompanied by huge volumes, which signifies the increased participation. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are inching up along with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. The daily 'Bollinger band' buy signal shows increased momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,420-1,470, and its downside support zone is the Rs 1,335-1,310.