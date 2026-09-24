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Reliance Industries purchases 9,781-sq-ft luxury duplex in Mumbai's Worli for ₹75.11 crore

Reliance Industries purchases 9,781-sq-ft luxury duplex in Mumbai's Worli for ₹75.11 crore

RELIANCE1,221.10(2.16%)

The duplex is located on the 49th floor of Tower B at Three Sixty West, with an additional level situated between the 49th and 50th floors

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 4:32 PM IST
Reliance Industries purchases 9,781-sq-ft luxury duplex in Mumbai's Worli for ₹75.11 croreReliance Industries Limited purchased a luxury duplex (AI generated)

Reliance Industries Limited has purchased a luxury duplex apartment at the Three Sixty West project in Mumbai’s Worli for ₹75.11 crore, according to a report by Business Standard, citing property documents accessed by real estate consultancy Liases Foras.

The agreement was registered on September 11, 2026, with Reliance Industries listed as the buyer. Skylark Buildcon Private Limited and Moon Rays Realty Private Limited, partners of Oasis Realty, are the sellers in the transaction, the report said.

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The duplex is located on the 49th floor of Tower B at Three Sixty West, with an additional level situated between the 49th and 50th floors. The property is located along Dr Annie Besant Road and Sadanand Hasu Tandel Marg in Worli, one of Mumbai’s prominent luxury residential markets.

According to the property documents cited in the report, the residence has a RERA carpet area of 908.73 square metres, or approximately 9,781 square feet. The agreement also includes an additional area of around 154 square feet on the first level. The property comes with five car parking spaces one on Level 5 and four on Level 7.

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Based on the RERA carpet area, the ₹75.11 crore transaction translates to approximately ₹76,800 per square foot. The registration records also show a stamp duty payment of around ₹4.51 crore, according to the report.

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Three Sixty West is a luxury mixed-use development by Oasis Realty, a joint venture between Oberoi Realty and the Sahana Group. The project comprises two towers and includes luxury residences alongside The Ritz-Carlton hotel and associated services. It offers 4-BHK and 5-BHK residences as well as duplexes and penthouses.

The project has previously attracted several high-value property transactions involving prominent business families and executives. These include purchases by the Damani family, Welspun Group chairman BK Goenka and other high-net-worth buyers.

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Published on: Sep 24, 2026 4:32 PM IST
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