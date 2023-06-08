scorecardresearch
Canada Pension Fund to sell 1.66% stake worth $754 mn in Kotak Mahindra Bank: Report

Canada Pension Fund to sell 1.66% stake worth $754 mn in Kotak Mahindra Bank: Report

Canada Pension Fund currently holds 4.3% equity, or 8.6 crore shares, in Mumbai-headquartered Kotak Mahindra Bank

According to bank's latest shareholding pattern, foreign investors own 36.7 per cent stake in it According to bank's latest shareholding pattern, foreign investors own 36.7 per cent stake in it

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) will sell 1.66% stake worth $754 million in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd on Friday, said a report on Thursday.

CNBC TV18 reported CPPIB is selling the stake at up to 5% discount of Kotak Mahindra Bank scrip's closing price on Thursday. The Fund will sell about 3.3 crore shares at a price range of Rs 1,792-1,886.

The Canadian pension fund held a 4.34% stake in the private lender as of March 31, as per Kotak's shareholding pattern. Kotak shares, which ended down 2.7% on Thursday, are up 3.2% so far this year.

According to bank's latest shareholding pattern, foreign investors own 36.7% stake in it. Among other public shareholders, LIC has about 6.21% stake and mutual funds own 10.99%.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, on April 29, reported 26% jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 3,495 crore for the March quarter. Net profit stood at Rs 2,767 crore in the year-ago period.

The private lender's net interest income (NII) for Q4 FY23 increased to Rs 6,103 crore, from Rs 4,521 crore in Q4FY22, up 35%. Net interest margin (NIM) was 5.33% for FY23 and 5.75% for Q4 Y23, the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 08, 2023, 7:46 PM IST
