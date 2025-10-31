Canara Bank, Chola Finance, Oil India: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Thursday as the US Fed chair trimmed expectations of another rate cut in December. Mixed Q2 earnings and strong US dollar also added to risk-off sentiments at Dalal Street. BSE Sensex tanked 592.67 points, or 0.70 per cent, to settle at 84,404.46, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 176.05 points, or 0.68 per cent, to close at 25,877.85 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including Oil India, Canara Bank and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services has to say about these stocks ahead of Friday's trading session:



Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,802-1,845 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,635

Chola Finance has given a breakout from a broader ascending triangle pattern, signalling a bullish continuation. After the breakout, it has retraced to the breakout level, presenting a favourable risk reward entry setup. The stock trades above key short and medium term EMAs, affirming trend strength. RSI remains in the bullish zone, while MACD sustains a positive crossover, confirming upward momentum. Additionally, ADX above 25 indicates strengthening trend intensity, and rising volumes during the breakout validate buyer conviction, reinforcing the bullish outlook.



Oil India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 460-480 | Stop Loss: Rs 411

Oil India has given a breakout from a consolidation zone on the daily chart, signalling a bullish reversal. The stock has reclaimed all its short and long term moving averages, confirming strong trend revival. RSI is trending above 60 and rising, highlighting positive momentum, while MACD has generated a bullish crossover, supporting further upside. A noticeable surge in volume validates the breakout, and ADX sustaining above 25 indicates strengthening trend intensity, reinforcing a constructive outlook on the stock.



Canara Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 144-147 | Stop Loss: Rs 123.50

Share prices of Canara Bank have broken above its previous resistance zone on the daily chart, signalling a continuation of its prevailing uptrend. The stock maintains a strong bullish structure, marked by consistent higher highs and higher lows, while trading firmly above key moving averages. Momentum indicators remain supportive, with RSI holding above 60 and MACD extending its positive crossover. The breakout is validated by rising volumes, while ADX above 25 highlights strengthening trend intensity, reinforcing a positive outlook for the stock.