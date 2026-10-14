Canara Bank Q2 earnings: NPAs, provisions fall; shares gain 5% 

Gross non performing assets slipped to 1.57% in Q2 against 2.35% in the September 2025 quarter.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 95.34% as at September 2026 against 94.76% as at June 2026 and 93.59% as at September 2025.

Global Business rose 15.88% (y.o.y) to Rs 30,72,365 Cr as on September 2026, Global Deposits increased by 13.13% (y.o.y) to Rs 16,97,305 Cr and Global Advance (gross) increased by 19.46% (y.o.y) to Rs 13,75,060 crore.

Domestic Deposits of the Bank grew 10.79% year-on-year to Rs 15,47,979 crore as at September 2026. Domestic Advances (gross) of the bank stood at Rs 12,64,753 Cr as at September 2026 grew by 16.95% (y.o.y).