Canara Bank Q2 earnings: NPAs, provisions fall; shares gain 5% 

Shares of Canara Bank rose 5% today after the lender announced its Q2 earnings. Canara Bank stock rose 5% to Rs 126.40 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 120.20. Market cap of the lender rose to Rs 1.14 lakh crore.
Canara Bank net profit rose 8.40% to Rs 5175 crore in Q2 against Rs 4774 crore in the year ago period. Net interest income came at Rs 11005 crore in Q2 against Rs 9141 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Total provisions fell to Rs 3583 crore in the last quarter against Rs 3814 crore in the year ago period.