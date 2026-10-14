Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Canara Bank Q2 earnings: NPAs, provisions fall; shares gain 5% 

Canara Bank Q2 earnings: NPAs, provisions fall; shares gain 5% 

Canara Bank stock rose 5% to Rs 126.40 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 120.20. Market cap of the lender rose to Rs 1.14 lakh crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 12:34 PM IST
Canara Bank Q2 earnings: NPAs, provisions fall; shares gain 5% Canara Bank net profit rose 8.40% to Rs 5175 crore in Q2 against Rs 4774 crore in t[he yaer ago period.

Shares of Canara Bank rose 5% today after the lender announced its Q2 earnings. Canara Bank stock rose 5% to Rs 126.40 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 120.20. Market cap of the lender rose to Rs 1.14 lakh crore.

Canara Bank net profit rose 8.40% to Rs 5175 crore in Q2 against Rs 4774 crore in the year ago period. Net interest income came at Rs 11005 crore in Q2 against Rs 9141 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Total provisions fell to Rs 3583 crore in the last quarter against Rs 3814 crore in the year ago period.

Advertisement

Gross non performing assets slipped to 1.57% in Q2 against 2.35% in the September 2025 quarter.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 95.34% as at September 2026 against 94.76% as at June 2026 and 93.59% as at September 2025.

Global Business rose 15.88% (y.o.y) to Rs 30,72,365 Cr as on September 2026, Global Deposits increased by 13.13% (y.o.y) to Rs 16,97,305 Cr and Global Advance (gross) increased by 19.46% (y.o.y) to Rs 13,75,060 crore.

Domestic Deposits of the Bank grew 10.79% year-on-year to Rs 15,47,979 crore as at September 2026.  Domestic Advances (gross) of the bank stood at Rs 12,64,753 Cr as at September 2026 grew by 16.95% (y.o.y).

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 12:29 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more