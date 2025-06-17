CG Power bags its largest single order, check details

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd has been awarded a significant ₹641-crore contract by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), marking its largest single order to date. This contract involves the supply and servicing of 765kV and 400kV class transformers and reactors under PowerGrid's Corporate Package 7TR-12-Bulk, Lot-4. The project, which includes 1-phase 765/400 KV transformers and various capacity reactors, is expected to be completed over a span of 18 to 36 months.

Following this announcement, shares of CG Power closed near the day's high at ₹698, reflecting a 2.32% increase on the NSE. With over 88 years in the transformer business, CG Power is recognised as one of the world's leading manufacturers, producing power transformers up to 1,500 MVA and 765kV class, along with reactors up to 125 MVAr and 765kV. These high-voltage products are utilised internationally across power utilities, railways, mines, and industrial sectors. "The company said," This order underscores CG Power's strategic focus on essential infrastructure for India's power grid expansion, further bolstering its market position.

CG Power, now a part of the Murugappa Group, reported consolidated revenues of ₹9,909 crore for FY25. The company continues to expand its operations across industrial, power systems, and consumer appliances sectors.

This major order from Power Grid Corporation of India not only highlights CG Power's leadership in the high-voltage electrical equipment market but also signals the company's ongoing commitment to supporting critical infrastructure developments. Additionally, CG Power's expertise in manufacturing products that meet international standards such as IEC, ANSI, IS, and BS further solidifies its reputation as a global leader in the industry.

CG Power reported a 17 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 274.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter on account of higher income.

It had posted a net profit (profit after tax) of Rs 233.81 crore in the January-March period of the previous fiscal. Total income climbed to Rs 2,824.19 crore in the last quarter from Rs 2,239.83 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For the entire FY25, profit slipped to Rs 972.98 crore against Rs 1,427.61 crore in FY24. Total income rose to 10,070.83 crore



CG Power is engaged in the providing end-to-end solutions to utilities, industries and consumers for the management and application of electrical energy. The company offers products, services and solutions through two segments: Power Systems and Industrial Systems. Its power systems segment includes transformers, switchgear, automation and turnkey projects. Its industrial systems segment includes electric motors, alternators, drives, traction electronics and supervisory control and data acquisition systems (SCADA).