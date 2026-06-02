CG Power, Sona Comstar, Havells, Cochin Shipyard among top-8 F&O ideas for June series

Market sentiment at Dalal Street remains mixed as the Q4 earnings season is over and investors turned cautious amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Brent crude prices continue to rise and weakness in the Indian rupee weakened dent the sentiments further.

Amid the rising volatility, domestic broking firm Master Capital Services has shared eight F&O trading ideas with investors, which includes four long and four short trading views. It has shared entry levels, targets, stop loss and approximate margins needed for the trade. However, one should note that nearly 90 per cent of retail traders make losses in the F&O segment. Here's what it said:

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Long Ideas



CG Power & Industrial Solutions (June Fut) | Entry at Rs 915 | Target Price: Rs 980 | Stop Loss: Rs 870 | Approx margin: Rs 1,75,600

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has delivered a strong breakout above its previous resistance zone near Rs 875 and continues to trade in a well-defined uptrend. The stock has consistently formed higher highs and higher lows, reflecting sustained buying interest. Although some profit booking emerged near recent highs, the overall structure remains firmly bullish. RSI is holding above 60, indicating strong momentum despite minor consolidation. The breakout is supported by healthy volumes, suggesting participation from larger market players. As long as the stock sustains above the breakout level, the possibility of a continuation move towards higher levels remains strong. Investors may use short-term weakness as an opportunity to accumulate the stock within the prevailing uptrend.

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Tube Investment of India (June Fut) | Entry at Rs 3,142 | Target Price: Rs 3,350 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,000 | Approx margin: Rs 1,47,200

Tube Investment continues to maintain a favourable technical setup after breaking out above the declining trend line near Rs 3,140. The breakout has been backed by healthy volume expansion, reflecting strong buying interest at higher levels. Price action remains firmly positive, with the stock consistently forming higher highs and higher lows while respecting the rising trendline support. The recent crossover of the 55 EMA above the 200 EMA further strengthens the long term bullish outlook. With momentum indicators improving and trend structure remaining intact, the stock appears well placed for a continuation of the ongoing upmove.

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Sona BLW Precision Forgings (June Fut) | Entry at Rs 612 | Target Price: Rs 660 | Stop Loss: Rs 582 | Approx margin: Rs 1,62,700

Sona Comstar has confirmed a decisive breakout from a short term consolidation phase, reinforcing the continuation of its broader uptrend. Earlier, it had broken out above the Rs 550 zone from an ascending triangle formation after taking support near the Rs 400 level. Post breakout, the stock witnessed a healthy time wise consolidation above the breakout zone, reflecting strong supply absorption without any major price weakness. The latest move indicates fresh range expansion while sustaining a higher high higher low structure. Additionally, the stock continues to trade above all its key moving averages, indicating sustained trend strength and positive momentum.



JSW Energy (June Fut) | Entry at Rs 591 | Target Price: Rs 630 | Stop Loss: Rs 560 | Approx margin: Rs 1,36,300

JSW Energy Ltd is witnessing a strong technical breakout after spending more than a year in a broad consolidation phase on the daily charts. The breakout has been accompanied by a notable surge in volumes, indicating strong accumulation and renewed buying interest. The 21 EMA and 55 EMA have also crossed above the 200 EMA, highlighting a favourable shift in long term trend momentum. Price structure remains robust, with the formation of consistent higher highs and higher lows. The overall setup indicates strengthening bullish momentum with potential for further upside continuation.

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Short Ideas



Delhivery (June Fut) | Entry at Rs 446 | Target Price: Rs 415 | Stop Loss: Rs 466 | Approx margin: Rs 1,94,500

Delhivery Ltd has witnessed a decisive breakdown below its recent rectangle consolidation pattern, signalling a bearish shift in price structure and weakening market sentiment. The stock has also breached a key rising trendline support, confirming the loss of upward momentum. Further adding to the negative bias, prices have slipped below both the 21-day and 55-day exponential moving averages, indicating deterioration in the short- to medium-term trend. The emergence of a strong bearish candlestick following the breakdown reflects increased selling pressure and lack of buying interest at higher levels. The overall technical setup suggests further downside potential in the near term.



Cochin Shipyard (June Fut) | Entry at Rs 1,448 | Target Price: Rs 1,355 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,525| Approx margin: Rs 1,62,500

Cochin Shipyard Ltd continues to exhibit a weak technical structure, with the stock witnessing sustained selling pressure after failing to hold above the Rs 1,730 resistance zone. The sharp correction from recent highs has resulted in a breakdown below both the 21-day and 55-day exponential moving averages, indicating a clear loss of bullish momentum. The stock is forming a sequence of lower highs and lower lows, reflecting a bearish trend reversal and continued distribution at elevated levels. Weak price action coupled with the inability to attract meaningful buying interest suggests that sentiment remains negative. Unless the stock reclaims the Rs 1,520-1,530 zone decisively, it may target Rs 1,350-1,360 lower support levels .

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Max Healthcare Institute (June Fut) | Entry at Rs 963 | Target Price: Rs 902 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,010 | Approx margin: Rs 99,500

Max Healthcare has witnessed a significant deterioration in its technical setup, with the stock undergoing a sharp corrective decline accompanied by elevated volumes. A key bearish development is the recent crossover of the 21-day EMA below the 55-day EMA, signalling a shift in momentum and confirming weakening trend strength. The stock has also broken below both moving averages, reflecting sustained selling pressure and a lack of buying support at higher levels. The sharp rejection from the Rs 1,010 resistance zone further reinforces the negative bias. Unless the stock reclaims its key moving averages, the prevailing structure suggests continued downside risk in the near term.



Havells India (June Fut) | Entry at Rs 1,177 | Target Price: Rs 1,100 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,230 | Approx margin: Rs 1,04,000

Havells India Ltd continues to exhibit a distinctly bearish technical structure, with the stock extending its downtrend after failing to sustain above key resistance levels. Prices are trading well below both the 21-day and 55-day exponential moving averages, highlighting persistent weakness in near- and medium-term momentum. The recent breakdown below the consolidation range, accompanied by a sharp increase in selling activity, indicates renewed bearish participation. Additionally, the stock has been forming a series of lower highs and lower lows, reinforcing the prevailing downtrend. Unless the stock manages to reclaim the Rs 1,225–1,255 resistance zone, the current setup suggests further downside risk in the sessions ahead.