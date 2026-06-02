Govt notifies changes in immigration rules: Foreigners in India can now do this…

Foreigners coming to India on a visa for 180 days or less must now register themselves any time before the expiry of the 180-day period if they wish to stay beyond the visa duration. This change is part of the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025, notified by the Union home ministry. The new rule replaces the earlier requirement to register within fourteen days after the expiry of 180 days from arrival.

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The official notification published in the gazette states that in rule 12, sub-rule (1), the phrase "within fourteen days after the expiry of one hundred and eighty days of his arrival in India" is replaced with "any time before the expiry of the said period of one hundred and eighty days".

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For foreigners holding a visa for more than 180 days, the revised rules specify that each stay shall not exceed 180 days. If they wish to stay beyond this period on any single occasion or in total within a calendar year, they must register anytime before the expiry of 180 days. Such registration will be granted only in emergent circumstances.

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The rules also provide relief for children born to parents where either or both are foreigners. Previously, parents had to electronically notify the registration officer within 30 days of the child's birth to avail visa services, including new visa grants and exit permission, via the designated online portal or mobile app.

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The notification clarifies that this requirement does not apply if either parent is an Indian citizen and wishes to retain the child's Indian citizenship. If the child later acquires foreign citizenship while in India, either parent must inform the registration officer within thirty days of this change.

Additionally, the notification revises reporting requirements and administrative procedures for hospitals, nursing homes, and other medical institutions providing medical or lodging facilities. Overall, the changes alter registration timelines for certain foreign nationals, restrict extended stay registration to emergent cases, and update procedures related to children born to foreign parents and institutional reporting.