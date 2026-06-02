'You're crazy': Trump erupts at Netanyahu in expletive-filled call over Lebanon escalation

In what is being described as one of the most contentious exchanges between the two leaders since Trump returned to office, the US President reportedly unleashed a profanity-laced tirade at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call, accusing him of reckless military escalation in Lebanon and threatening to unravel Washington's sensitive negotiations with Iran.

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The confrontation, reported by Axios and confirmed by two US officials and a third source briefed on the call, came after Israel ordered strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut's southern suburbs and expanded ground operations in southern Lebanon, moves that alarmed Washington and drew fresh warnings from Tehran.

According to those sources, Trump accused Netanyahu of pushing Israel toward international isolation and endangering American diplomatic efforts with Iran. He called the Israeli Prime Minister "crazy" and complained that he was acting without any regard for the consequences.

One US official quoted Trump as telling Netanyahu directly: "You're f*****g crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this."

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A second source said Trump, visibly furious during the exchange, also shouted: "What the f**k are you doing?"

What triggered the call

The immediate trigger was Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz's decision to order attacks on Hezbollah-controlled areas of Beirut's Dahiyeh district on Monday, citing repeated ceasefire violations and attacks on Israeli territory by Hezbollah. The announcement sent residents of Beirut's southern suburbs fleeing in anticipation of major airstrikes.

Iran, which backs Hezbollah, warned that continued Israeli military action in Lebanon could undermine the negotiations underway between Washington and Tehran. Iranian officials have consistently maintained that a ceasefire in Lebanon is a non-negotiable component of any broader understanding with the United States.

US officials said Trump understood Israel's position that it was responding to Hezbollah rocket and drone attacks, but believed Netanyahu was escalating the situation disproportionately. One official said Trump was particularly disturbed by the civilian death toll in Lebanon and strongly objected to large-scale strikes being ordered to target single Hezbollah commanders.

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The immediate fallout

The call appeared to produce results. An Israeli official told Axios that Israel no longer planned to strike Hezbollah targets in Beirut. Trump subsequently confirmed the development on Truth Social, writing that he had spoken to Netanyahu and that "there will be no Troops going to Beirut." He also claimed that Hezbollah, through intermediaries, had agreed to stop attacking Israel.

"I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu," Trump wrote, framing what had reportedly been an explosive confrontation in diplomatically measured terms.

Netanyahu, however, made clear that Israel's broader military posture had not changed. In a statement issued after the call, he said Israel would continue operations in southern Lebanon and warned that strikes on Beirut remained an option if Hezbollah did not cease its attacks on Israeli territory. "Our position remains the same," he said.