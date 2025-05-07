CIL Q4 results: Profit up 12% at Rs 9,593 crore; revenue slips

Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Wednesday posted a 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in its profit for the January-March 2025 quarter. During the three months period, profit after tax (PAT) came at Rs 9,592.53 crore as against Rs 8,530.39 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The state-run firm's revenue from operations, however, slipped 1.02 per cent to Rs 37,824.54 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 38,213.48 crore in the year-ago period.

Advertisement

Related Articles

CIL said it recorded coal excavation of 237.69 million tonnes (MT) during fourth quarter of FY 2024-25 compared to 241.76 MT in the same period of the previous fiscal.

"CIL's OB during Q4 stood at 576.36 million cubic meters (M.CuM), reflecting a 3 per cent YoY increase over the 558.75 M.CuM recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. Offtake for the quarter remained stable at 201.38 MT compared to 201.63 MT in the same period of the previous year," it added.

"Coal India has achieved a coal production of 781.05 MT (PY:773.65 MT), OB removal of 2018.20 M.CuM (PY: 1964.14 M.CuM) and Offtake of 763.06 MT (PY:753.51 MT) in the current fiscal with an impressive growth 1 per cent, 3 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively, in Coal Production, OBR and Offtake," CIL further stated.

Advertisement

The PSU's Board also declared a final dividend of Rs 5.15 per cent for FY25. "The Board of Directors of CIL has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.15 per share for the Financial Year 2024-25 subject to approval of shareholders at AGM in addition to the interim dividend paid for the year of Rs 21.35 per share. This results in a total dividend of Rs 26.50 per share for the Financial Year 2024-25, representing 265 per cent of the face value. The total dividend for FY 2024-25 is higher by Rs.1 per share (10% of face value) as compared to dividend paid for previous year, FY 2023-24 of Rs 25.50 per share," it stated.

Meanwhile, CIL shares settled 1.44 per cent higher at Rs 383.80 today. The stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.75 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 12.82. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 27.92 with a return on equity (RoE) of 93.26. According to Trendlyne data, CIL has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility.

Advertisement

As of March 2025, the government held a 63.13 per cent stake in the state-owned firm.