Coal India, HUL, RailTel and Premier Polyfilm among stocks turning ex-dividend next week 

Investors on Dalal Street will keep a close eye on companies such as Coal India Ltd, Colgate Palmolive (India) Pvt, RailTel Corporation, Hindustan Unilever, Premier Polyfilm Ltd this coming week.

More than 40 companies will have their shares turn ex-dividend for dividends, bonus issues, amalgamations, and stock splits over the next five days. Most of these stocks will also have record dates for dividends, which determine the shareholders eligible for dividend payments.

Colgate-Palmolive India announced an interim dividend of Rs 24 per share alongside its September quarter results, with the record date set for November 4.

Coal India declared its first interim dividend for the 2025 financial year, amounting to Rs 15.75, also in conjunction with its quarterly results, with a record date of November 5.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd reported a dividend of Rs 28 per share with its quarterly results, and the record date for this has been established as November 6.

Hindustan Unilever announced its highest-ever dividend payout of Rs 29, which includes an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share and a special dividend of Rs 10 per share. The record date for this payout is also November 6.

RailTel Corporation. reported a dividend of Rs 1 per share and the record date for this has been established as November 6.

Nuvama Wealth recently declared an interim dividend of Rs 63 per share, with the record date set for November 7.

Navin Fluorine International Limited, reported a dividend of Rs 5 per share and the record date for this has been established as November 6.

Nifty constituent Shriram Finance announced a dividend of Rs 22 per share alongside its quarterly results, with a record date of November 7.

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) declared a dividend of Rs 25 per share, comprising an interim dividend of Rs 14.5 per share and a special dividend of Rs 10.5 per share. The record date for these dividends has been set for November 8.

Stock Split

Motisons Jewellers previously announced a stock split, converting one share with a face value of Rs 10 into ten shares with a face value of Rs 1 each. The record date for this action is set for November 8. Premier Polyfilms has also declared a stock split, changing one share of Rs 5 into five shares of Rs 1 each. The record date for this split is November 5.

Ex-Date

The ex-date is the date until which a buyer of the company’s shares is entitled to receive the dividend or bonus. This means that if you purchase shares after this date, you will not be eligible for the benefits. The ex-date is determined by the company.

Record Date

The record date is when the company prepares its list of shareholders entitled to receive the dividend or bonus. This list includes investors who purchased shares up to the ex-date.