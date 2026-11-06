Bengal’s Big Five: ₹2.4 lakh crore in investment proposals since BJP took office in May 2026

Adani leads with ₹1 lakh crore investment roadmap

The Adani Group has outlined the largest investment roadmap, exceeding ₹1 lakh crore through 2035. Its plans cover ports, logistics, power generation, roads, green cement and data centres.

The group's proposals also include a hospital project in New Town, Kolkata, estimated to involve an investment exceeding ₹4,000 crore.

Vedanta follows with potential investments of ₹70,000–80,000 crore. The mining and metals conglomerate is exploring power generation and aluminium smelting projects, potentially around Asansol.

If implemented, these projects could strengthen West Bengal's industrial manufacturing base and generate demand for supporting infrastructure.

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JSW, Shyam Steel and Jai Balaji outline expansion plans

JSW Group has proposed investments of approximately ₹50,000 crore across power, steel, cement and ports. Its plans include further development of the Salboni power project, which could emerge as an important industrial investment in the state.

Shyam Steel has outlined a ₹15,000-crore expansion at Mejia in Bankura district. The proposal includes a 2-million-tonne-per-annum integrated steel plant and associated facilities. The foundation stone for the project was laid in July 2026.

Jai Balaji Group has proposed investments worth ₹6,000 crore, targeting specialised steel, defence, aerospace, railway components, precision engineering and green energy.

Together, the five groups account for proposed investments ranging from approximately ₹2.41 lakh crore to over ₹2.51 lakh crore, depending on Vedanta's eventual investment commitment.

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🚀BENGAL’S BIG FIVE: ₹2.4 LAKH CRORE IN INVESTMENT PROPOSALS SINCE MAY 2026🚀 Since the BJP-led government took office in West Bengal in May 2026, several major industrial investment proposals and expansion plans have emerged. The five biggest headline proposals announced or advanced since May 2026: 1️⃣ ADANI GROUP — ₹1 LAKH+ CRORE Long-term investment roadmap up to 2035 covering ports, logistics, power, roads, green cement and data centres. Includes a proposed ₹4,000+ crore hospital project in New Town. 2️⃣ VEDANTA — ₹70,000–80,000 CRORE Exploring investments in power generation and an aluminium smelter, potentially around Asansol. 3️⃣ JSW GROUP — ₹50,000 CRORE Investment plans across power, steel, cement and ports, including further development of its Salboni power project. 4️⃣ SHYAM STEEL — ₹15,000 CRORE Expansion at Mejia, Bankura, including a proposed 2-MTPA integrated steel plant and allied investments. Foundation stone laid in July 2026. 5️⃣ JAI BALAJI GROUP — ₹6,000 CRORE Proposed expansion into specialised steel, defence, aerospace, railway components, precision engineering and green energy. #WestBengal #IndustrialGrowth #Investment — West Bengal Diary (@WestBengalDiary) November 6, 2026

New industrial policy offers up to 120% support

Under the West Bengal Investment Promotion Policy, 2026, regular manufacturing units can receive assistance capped at 100% of eligible fixed capital investment.

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The ceiling increases to 110% for units operating in identified thrust sectors or priority areas and 120% for thrust-sector projects located in priority areas.

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The assistance will be disbursed over 10 years from the commencement of production, subject to the prescribed investment ceiling.

The policy identifies semiconductors, electronics, electric vehicles, batteries, specialty steel, critical minerals processing, green hydrogen, pharmaceuticals, defence and shipbuilding as thrust sectors.

Will proposals translate into actual investment?

Despite the sizeable announcements, the investment figures represent proposals, exploratory plans and multi-year expansion roadmaps rather than completed investments.

Actual capital deployment will depend on land acquisition, regulatory clearances, financing and project execution.

The government's challenge will be converting corporate interest into operational industrial facilities, sustained employment generation and long-term economic growth.

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