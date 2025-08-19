This multibagger stock hit upper circuit for 44th session today, up 1,202% from 52-week low

Shares of Colab Platforms were locked in the upper circuit for the 44th straight session on Tuesday, rising 51% in the last one month. The multibagger stock, which stood at Rs 25.68 on June 17 rose to to 70.59 on August 19, clocking a stellar 175% returns to investors in two months.

In the current session, Colab Platforms share price opened at 70.59 against the previous close of Rs 69.21 on BSE. The stock was stuck in the 2% upper price band today. Amid the record run, the multibagger stock appraoched its 52-week high of Rs 76.18 hit reached on May 5, 2025. Meanwhile, the multibagger stock has risen 1202% form its 52-week low of Rs 5.42, touched on October 7, 2024.

The stock is strongly overbought on charts with a RSI of 94.3. The stock trades above all its long term and short term trading averages.

The tech, sports and gaming company declared a strong set of Q1 earnings, along with an interim dividend on August 13.

Colab Platforms reported a 167% year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit after tax to Rs 1.20 crore from Rs 0.45 crore posted in the same period last year. Meanwhile, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the net profit rose 26%.

The small-cap multibagger stock posted a revenue of Rs 2,3.06 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 11.18 crore in Q1 FY25, rising 106% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) zoomed to Rs 0.06, clocking a 167% year-on-year increase, reflecting stronger returns for shareholders and the company’s commitment to delivering long-term value.

“Our Q1 FY26 results reflect the strength of our business fundamentals and our ability to deliver consistent financial growth. We are pleased with the significant year-on-year and sequential improvements in both revenue and profitability, which reinforce our focus on value creation for our stakeholders. The Board’s approval of a dividend of Rs 0.01/- per share further underscores our commitment to rewarding shareholders," said Puneet Singh, Managing Director of Colab Platforms Limited.

The record date for determining shareholders eligibility for the dividend is August 20, 2025.

Colab Platforms has been delivering innovative technological solutions across various sectors, leveraging its expertise in advanced technologies to drive growth and enhance user experiences. Colab Platforms Limited is dedicated to providing customized technology-based processing solutions that help clients achieve their objectives and exceed expectations.