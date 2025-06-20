Container Corp fixes record date for bonus issue

Container Corp of India (Concor) has announced its latest bonus issue record date. On Thursday, the company's board set 4 July as the date to determine shareholder eligibility for bonus shares. This bonus issue will see shareholders receiving one fully paid-up equity share for every four shares held, with the allocation date being 7 July. The shares are expected to be available for trading by 8 July. The government holds a significant 54.8% stake in the company, with over 3 lakh retail investors owning a collective 4.52% equity. These investors have a nominal share capital of up to Rs 2 lakh, highlighting the broad base of retail participation in the company.

This marks the first bonus issue by Concor since February 2019, when shares were issued in a 1:4 ratio. The public sector undertaking, specialising in container transportation and handling, has also paid dividends twice in 2025, distributing an interim dividend of Rs 4.25 in February and a final dividend of Rs 2 in June. These dividend payments reflect the company's continuing commitment to returning value to its shareholders. Ahead of the announcement, Concor's shares saw a 2.51% decline, settling at Rs 726.5 on the BSE, contrasting with the 0.1% drop in the benchmark Sensex.

The announcement takes place in an environment of steady investor engagement and substantial government ownership in the company. Concor's issuance of bonus shares is part of its ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder relations by providing added value. The strategic timing of the bonus issue, in conjunction with recent dividend payments, underscores the company's focus on maintaining robust investor relationships. Such initiatives are geared towards reinforcing shareholder loyalty and ensuring sustained interest in the company's market performance.