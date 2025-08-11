Concord Biotech shares: Jhunjhunwala takes a Rs 300 cr hit in 2 mins as stock tanks 8%

More than Rs 300 crore were wiped out from the portfolio of legendary investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio as one his holding- Concord Biotech-cracked as much as 8 per cent at the opening tick on Monday. The weakness in the pharma player continued as the stock has nearly halved its value from its highs.

Shares of Concord Biotech cracked 7.58 per cent at Rs 1,479.20 on Monday, compared to its previous close at Rs 1,600.55 on Friday. The total market capitalization of the company slipped below Rs 16,000 crore mark. The stock has crashed nearly 45 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 2,658.

Concord Biotech reported a more than 30 per cent fall in the net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 41.23 crore from Rs 59.76 crore in the year ago period. On a sequential basis, net profit crashed 72 per cent from Rs 147.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

Its revenue from operation declined marginally to Rs 203.99 crore on a yearly comparison, while on a quarterly comparison, operational revenue more than halved from Rs 429.88 crore in Q4FY25. Operating profit cracked nearly 25 per cent to Rs 61 crore, while margins contracted to only 30 per cent.

This weakness erased value worth Rs 305.8 crore from Jhunjhunwala's stake in the company. Rakesh Rekha Jhunjhunwala, through three discretionary trusts named after their three children Aryaman, Aryavir and Nishtha, own a total of 25,199,240 equity shares, or 24.1 per cent stake in the company. His total value dropped to Rs 3,727.47 crore from Rs 4,033.26 crore on Monday.

Concord Biotech raised a total of Rs 1,550.52 crore via its IPO, launched in August 2023. The company sold its shares of Rs 741 apeice. The stock gained nearly 260 per cent from its IPO price before falling from its peak. The stock is still trading 100 per cent above its IPO price.

Incorporated in 1984, Concord Biotech is an India-based R&D-driven biopharma company. It is ranked among the leading global developers and manufacturers of select fermentation-based APIs across immunosuppressants and oncology in terms of market share, based on volume in 2022.

Concord Biotech is scheduled to host its concall on Monday, August 11, 2025 at 4 pm IST. Prior to this, Antique Stock Broking had a target price of Rs 2,110 on the stock with a 'buy' rating. However, this is subject to revision post the analysts/investor conference later today.