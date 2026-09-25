Dabur India: NCLT approves Sesa Care merger; check stock reaction

At the latest check, Dabur India shares were trading 0.19 per cent lower at Rs 384.40.

The merger was first announced in October 2024. Sesa Care operates in the Ayurvedic hair care segment and owns the Sesa brand. According to Dabur India, the integration will add a premium Ayurvedic brand to its existing hair care portfolio.

Commenting on the development, Dabur India Global CEO Mohit Malhotra said, "The NCLT approval is an important milestone in our journey with Sesa Care. Sesa Care is a premium brand with strong Ayurvedic credentials and complements our existing hair care portfolio well. We see significant potential in bringing the two businesses together and building Sesa Care into a stronger and larger brand."

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Dabur India Executive Director and Group Head of Corporate Strategy Abhinav Dhall said the integration is aligned with the company's long-term strategy of strengthening its portfolio and tapping newer growth opportunities.

"We will look to leverage Dabur India’s extensive distribution network, category expertise and access to key international markets to expand Sesa Care’s reach and unlock revenue and cost synergies from the combined business," Dhall added.

As part of the transaction, Dabur India had initially acquired 51 per cent of the paid-up Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (CRPS) of Sesa Care from its existing shareholder, True North.

The scheme had earlier received the requisite approvals from Dabur India's equity shareholders and unsecured creditors at meetings convened under the directions of the NCLT on May 2, 2026. It subsequently received approvals from relevant regulatory authorities.

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The merger will become effective after completion of the necessary statutory filings and other conditions stipulated under the scheme.

