Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
artificial intelligence
Anthropic’s Claude AI is now built for India: AI model now supports local data processing; Why it matters?

Anthropic’s Claude AI is now built for India: AI model now supports local data processing; Why it matters?

Anthropic said that India has become one of Claude's largest markets worldwide, showcasing strong demand from Indian businesses for enterprise AI solutions hosted on local infrastructure.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 11:37 AM IST
Anthropic’s Claude AI is now built for India: AI model now supports local data processing; Why it matters?With local data processing, data will remains within India's borders, helping organisations meet data residency and regulatory compliance requirements while deploying AI applications.

Anthropic is rapidly expanding its operations in India by making Claude AI models available through Amazon Bedrock's India infrastructure. This will offer in-country inference, meaning Claude AI will now be processed on servers located within India.

This comes as a major step for the country, especially for banks, government agencies, healthcare providers, and other regulated industries that deal with sensitive or confidential data. With this, the data will remain within India's borders, helping organisations meet data residency and regulatory compliance requirements while deploying AI applications. AWS India President Sandeep Dutta said Claude models will be available through Amazon Bedrock on AWS infrastructure.

Advertisement

Must read: Chinese defence AI trained using OpenAI, Anthropic outputs; Report

Anthropic also said that India has become one of Claude's largest markets worldwide, showcasing strong demand from Indian businesses for enterprise AI solutions hosted on local infrastructure.

It also highlighted that India has seen one of the highest numbers of registrations for its Claude Partner Network. With this, Anthropic plans to train over 5,000 professionals through its partner ecosystem to build local AI expertise. Irina Ghose, Anthropic's Managing Director for India, said that localised inference makes it easier for businesses to move from small AI pilot projects to large-scale deployments.

Ghose also reveals that the company plans to expand its India workforce, improve Claude's support for Indian languages, and build partnerships with local organisations and businesses.

Advertisement

Anthropic on India’s cybersecurity measures

The AI startup highlighted that it has collaborated with the Data Security Council of India, MOSIP, and OpenG2P on cybersecurity initiatives. The company also said that Claude is already being used for AI-assisted security testing, helping organisations identify vulnerabilities, test software security, and strengthen their cybersecurity systems.

Must read: ‘Claude gained unauthorized access to 3 companies’: Anthropic discloses AI safety incidents

Claude is also being used for digital public infrastructure (DPI) projects that provide essential public services, such as digital identity, payments, healthcare, or government services. In addition, Anthropic has partnered with Karya to improve Claude's performance in Indian languages as part of the New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 4, 2026 11:37 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more