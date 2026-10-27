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Defence stocks: HAL, BEML likely beneficiaries of Rs 2.12 lakh crore DAC approvals; shares to buy

Defence stocks: HAL, BEML likely beneficiaries of Rs 2.12 lakh crore DAC approvals; shares to buy

HAL4,775.00(1.06%)

In the near term, Antique expects the placement of several marquee defence orders. These orders are expected to be awarded to MDL, BEL, and GRSE, respectively.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 8:50 AM IST
Defence stocks: HAL, BEML likely beneficiaries of Rs 2.12 lakh crore DAC approvals; shares to buyAntique sees HAL and BEML as key potential beneficiaries. It remained constructive on the defence sector.

Defence stocks such as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and BEML Ltd are seen as major beneficiaries of the Defence Acquisition Council's (DAC) approval of capital procurement proposals worth Rs 2.12 lakh crore. Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) are also expected to hog the limelight today.

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The DAC has accorded in-principle approval to various acquisition proposals for the armed forces at an estimated cost of Rs 2.12 lakh crore. These include the procurement of High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs), Self-Propelled Tracked Gun Systems, Gun Shot Response Systems (GSRS), Light Multi Role Helicopters (LMRH), Very Short-Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS), Platform Based Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS), Surveillance UAVs, Integrated Surveillance and Strike Systems, and Long-Range Kamikaze Drone Systems for the Indian Army.

For the Indian Air Force, approval was accorded for the procurement of helicopters, air defence systems, weapons and Mobile X-Band Doppler Weather Radar Systems to enhance air defence and war-fighting capabilities.

Antique Stock Broking said ordering momentum should regain traction with the P75I submarine programme, Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) systems and Next-Generation Corvette (NGC) programmes.

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"In the near term, we expect the placement of several marquee defence orders, including the P75I submarine programme (estimated at Rs 90,000 crore), the QRSAM system (Rs 30,000 crore), and the Next-Generation Corvette (NGC) programme (Rs 33,000 crore). These orders are expected to be awarded to MDL, BEL, and GRSE, respectively. In addition, the execution of these programmes is expected to create meaningful opportunities for ancillary defence companies. BDL is likely to benefit from missile supplies (Rs 10,000-12,000 crore) for the QRSAM programme," Antique said.

BEL is also seen aiming to secure orders for Combat Management Systems (CMS) and radars. The award of these large contracts is expected to significantly boost revenue visibility over the medium term, Antique said.

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Antique sees HAL and BEML as key potential beneficiaries. "We remain constructive on the defence sector, supported by the expanding pipeline of acquisition programmes, increasing domestic sourcing and the government's continued focus on strengthening indigenous defence capabilities. However, faster conversion of AoNs into contracts remains critical for translating the sizeable procurement pipeline into sustained revenue and order-book growth."

Antique's top four defence picks include HAL, Solar Industries India Ltd, BEL and Astra Microwave Products Ltd.

The domestic brokerage said India's defence sector is in a multi-year structural upcycle, driven by steady growth in budgeted capital expenditure over FY2026-30E, a rising number of Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) approvals and a push towards indigenisation. Antique maintained its 'Buy' ratings on HAL, BEL, Solar Industries, Astra Microwave and Krishna Defence and Allied Industries.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 8:50 AM IST
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