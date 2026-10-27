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GIFT Nifty down 100 pts; Paytm, TMCV, HCL Tech, REC, Aequs, defence shares among top stocks in focus

GIFT Nifty down 100 pts; Paytm, TMCV, HCL Tech, REC, Aequs, defence shares among top stocks in focus

Stocks like Paytm, Tata Motors CV, HCL Technologies, REC, Tata Consumer, Highway Infra, defence stocks and more among top stocks in focus on Tuesday, October 27.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 8:53 AM IST
GIFT Nifty down 100 pts; Paytm, TMCV, HCL Tech, REC, Aequs, defence shares among top stocks in focusGIFT Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange were 100.30 points, or 0.44 per cent, down at 22,667, hinting at a weak start for the domestic market.

Indian equity markets are set for a cautious opening on Tuesday ahead of monthly expiry of October series along with elevated crude oil prices and feeble geopolitical signals. GIFT Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange were 100.30 points, or 0.44 per cent, down at 22,667, hinting at a weak start for the domestic market. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, October 27, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki, SBI Life Insurance, Bajaj Auto, Cipla, ACC, Concord Biotech, Honeywell Automation, IndiaMART, Indoco Remedies, Indus Towers, JSW Cement, JSW Infrastructure, Jubilant Ingrevia, Mazagon Dock, Medplus Health Services, Max Financial Services, Piramal Pharma, Radico Khaitan, Raymond, SAIL and other will announce their quarterly results today.

Corporate actions today: Shares L&T Technology Services shall trade ex-date for dividend, while shares of Magnus Steel and Infra shall trade ex-date for rights.

Defence stocks: Stocks like Hindustan Aeronautic, Bharat Electronics, Aequs, BEML, Tonbo India and others are expected to hog the limelight on Tuesday, October 27, after the government cleared procurement proposals worth Rs 2.12 lakh crore for a range of military platforms and weapon systems.

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HCL Technologies: The IT solutions player's step-down, wholly owned subsidiary HCL Technologies Austria GmbH, has completed the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Croatia-based Robotic Process Automation d.o.o. (Robotiq.ai).

Tata Motors: The automobile player has secured provisional acceptances for 87.81 per cent of Iveco Group’s share capital under its €3.91 billion (about Rs 42,561 crore) takeover offer, taking its potential shareholding in the Italian commercial vehicle maker to 89.42 per cent and clearing the minimum threshold required for the transaction.

One 97 Communications: The parent company of Paytm reported a 11-fold jump in the net profit at Rs 226 crore, while its revenue increased 28.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,648 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA surged 90 per cent YoY to Rs 270 crore, while margins expanded to 10 per cent for the quarter.

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Tata Consumer Products: The Tata Group's FMCG player reported a 15.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 470.1 crore, while revenue increased 14 per cent YoY to Rs 5,661.1 crore for the July-September 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA rose 16.5 per cent YoY to Rs 783 crore, while margins improved 31 bps to 13.84 per cent for the quarter.

REC: The state-run NBFC reported a 21.22 per cent fall in the net profit at Rs 3,477.7 crore with 9 per cent YoY fall in the net interest income to Rs 5,478.4 crore for the September 2026 quarter. NIMs stood at 3.22 per cent, while its loan book increased to 6.17 lakh crore. it announced a second interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share.

Sigma Advanced Systems: The defence player has secured an order worth Rs 973 crore from a NATO customer for the manufacture and supply of Base Bleed (BB) units for 155 mm artillery ammunition. The order is scheduled to be executed over a period of 12 months.

KFin Technologies: The financial services player reported a 7.5 per cent rise in the net profit at Rs 100.3 crore, while revenue increased 30 per cent YoY to Rs 401.8 crore for the Q2FY27. Its EBITDA was up to 161 crore, while margins came in at 40.05 per cent.

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Highway Infrastructure: The EPC solutions company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) worth Rs 91.78 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for operations at Baiti Kala Fee Plaza in Uttar Pradesh.

Nazara Technologies: The gaming company returned to black as it reported a net profit at Rs 35.36 crore, while revenue spiked 52.6 per cent YoY tp Rs 803.2 crore for the second quarter of FY27. EBITDA increased 88 per cent YoY to Rs 120 crore, while margins improved to over 14 per cent for the period.

Genus Power Infrastructures: The company board of directors has approved a share buyback worth up to Rs 148.2 crore at a price of Rs 312 per share, involving the purchase of up to 47.5 lakh equity shares.

Aequs: The defence player's net loss widened to Rs 52.3 crore, while revenue increased 45.3 per cent YoY to Rs 409.1 crore for the July-September 2026 quarter. EBITDA cracked 45 per cent YoY to Rs 24.5 crore, while margins contracted sharply to 6 per cent.

Raymond Realty: The real estate company's subsidiary, Ten X Realty West, has executed an investment agreement with Raymond Realty and ICICI Prudential Real Estate Development Fund. Under the agreement, the investor has agreed to invest up to Rs 210 crore in Ten X Realty West.

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DCM Shriram: The diversified business conglomerate reported 34.09 per cent YoY to 105 crore, while revenue increased 21 per cent YoY to Rs 4,151 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year. EBITDA was down 5.8 per cent to Rs 291 crore while margins declined 7.02 per cent.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 8:34 AM IST
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