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Vodafone Idea shares: 143% upside? Jefferies says 'Buy' as risk-reward turns positive

Vodafone Idea shares: 143% upside? Jefferies says 'Buy' as risk-reward turns positive

VIL share price target: Jefferies said it estimated VIL's fair value in the Rs 9-29 per share range, implying 143 per cent upside potential and 25 per cent downside potential, a favorable risk-reward.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 8:32 AM IST
Vodafone Idea shares: 143% upside? Jefferies says 'Buy' as risk-reward turns positiveDespite a correction in Vodafone Idea shares, the FY28 Ebitda outlook remains unchanged as reflected in consensus estimates.

Jefferies has recommended 'Buy' on Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), saying the risk-reward has turned positive after a 23 per cent correction. The brokerage said the stock's fall comes despite improving subscriber trends. VIL's ongoing network rollouts, along with tariff hikes, should position it well to deliver compounded annual growth of 11 per cent in revenue and 25 per cent in Ebitda over FY26-29, Jefferies said.

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Jefferies said it estimated VIL's fair value in the Rs 9-29 per share range, implying 143 per cent upside potential and 25 per cent downside potential, a favorable risk-reward. For now, it suggested a base target of Rs 16, down from Rs 20 earlier. The target suggests 34 per cent potential upside.

"At 21x EV/cash Ebitda, shares trades below 5-year average multiples, with 25 per cent potential downside and 143 per cent potential upside on our estimates, making risk-reward attractive, in our view. We lower our target multiple to 20 times, lower target price to Rs16/share and maintain our BUY," Jefferies said.

Despite a correction in Vodafone Idea shares, the FY28 Ebitda outlook remains unchanged as reflected in consensus estimates. Over the past three months, Vodafone Idea's active mobile subscriber base (ex M2M) has stabilised, with average monthly subscriber decline reducing to 6 lakh against a monthly decline of 10 lakh during the past two years. This has been driven by 39 per cent increase in its
broadband base stations on network and 14 per cent increase in network sites over the past two years, Jefferies said.

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"Over FY26-29E, we expect VIL's sites on network to expand by 26% to 261K. This should not only boost gross subscriber additions, as these are directly correlated to the size of network, but should also help reduce churn due to better network experience. Over FY27-29E, we expect VIL's consumer subscriber base to grow by 6m which in turn should support better translation of tariff hikes into revenues," Jefferies said.

Given VIL's high operating leverage - 20 per cent cash Ebitda margins, Jefferies estimated every 10 per cent tariff hike to drive a 17 per cent increase in its cash Ebitda. Furthermore, Vodafone Idea has an Enterprise value to market cap ratio of 2.2 times. Hence, every unit increase in EV is estimated to drive 2.2 times jump in equity value for Vodafone Idea, due to which every 10 per cent
tariff hike should drive a 38 per cent increase in market cap for Vodafone Idea, Jefferies said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 8:30 AM IST
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