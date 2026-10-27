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Ather Energy shares: Buy, hold or sell? Target prices after Ebitda turns positive in Q2

Ather Energy shares: Buy, hold or sell? Target prices after Ebitda turns positive in Q2

ATHERENERG1,575.00(14.13%)

Ather Energy target prices: HSBC's Yogesh Aggarwal suggested 'Buy' and a target of Rs 1,800. Nomura's Kapil Singh sees the stock at Rs 2,070. Equirus Securities' Mihir Vora has a target of Rs 1,788. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 8:09 AM IST
Ather Energy shares: Buy, hold or sell? Target prices after Ebitda turns positive in Q2Ather Energy logged a strong Q2 show, with revenues rising 63 per cent year-on-year (YoY), which were 7 per cent ahead of the Street estimate.

Eight brokerages see up to 33 per cent upside in Ather Energy Ltd as the two-wheeler EV maker turned Ebitda-positive in the September quarter. Axis Capital's Nishit Jalan has the highest target of Rs 2,100, while Avendus Spark's Mukesh Saraf has the lowest at Rs 1,770, still suggesting 12.4 per cent upside. CLSA's Rishi Kapadia recommended 'Accumulate' on the stock with a target of Rs 2,000, against Monday's closing price of Rs 1,575 apiece.

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HSBC's Yogesh Aggarwal suggested 'Buy' and a target of Rs 1,800. Nomura's Kapil Singh sees the stock at Rs 2,070. Equirus Securities' Mihir Vora has a target of Rs 1,788

Ather Energy logged a strong Q2 show, with revenues rising 63 per cent year-on-year (YoY), which were 7 per cent ahead of the Street estimate. The revenue rise was led by 42 per cent YoY volume growth and 15 per cent sequential growth in average selling price (ASP). Ebitda margin turned positive at 0.8 per cent, beating Emkay Global's estimate of minus 3.8 per cent, despite elevated commodity pressure, thanks to calibrated price hikes, structural cost savings and favorable product mix.

Nirmal Bang called Ather India’s leading pure-play E2W players, backed by strong R&D, proprietary software, and a 700+ store network.

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"Q2FY27 reinforced our positive view, with PAT turning positive ahead of expectations and demand well ahead of supply (pre-orders and 108 per cent YoY growth). Capacity additions at Hosur and AURIC along with the Konarc rollout should unlock this pent-up demand. We expect a 55 per cent revenue CAGR over FY26-28E, driven by rising EV penetration, EL platform ramp-up, and network expansion. We maintain BUY with a revised target of Rs 1,980," the brokerage said.

Emkay said it would continue to play the E-2W theme via Ather, given its established brand and product, robust gross margin, and potential EL platform scale-up.

"We change our estimates to incorporate increased ASPs, improved margin, and ramp up in volume, raising FY27E/28E/29E EPS by 1 per cent/28 per cent/31 per cent. We retain BUY and reduce our valuation multiple to 6 times, given expected higher capacities, higher volume, and established Ather brand. We raise our target by 2 per cent to Rs 2,250, at 6x Sep-28E EV/S," it said.

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This brokerage said Demand continued to be strong in Q2 and is expected to remain strong, supported by unrealized retail potential of 18-20k units per month. To address the higher demand, the management approved additional capacity of 75kpa units at Hosur and 150kpa units at Auric phase 1, taking the total capacity to 1.1mnpa units by Q2FY28, the brokerage noted.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 8:06 AM IST
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